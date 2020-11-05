Sprucing Up Your Stoop

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



Dear Ms. B,

My showy mums are going to be a tough act to follow now that the chill is here for the long haul. How can I step up my front-step game this season?

—Cold Feet

My Darling Cold,

It’s easy to spruce up your curb appeal. I’m talking about those lush green boughs that start popping up this time of year in doorstep displays around your neighborhood. Harvested in northern Minnesota and Canada, spruce tops aren’t just gorgeous, they’re a regenerative crop (which means the little evergreen babies can regrow year after year).

Spruce tops are also incredibly versatile. You can change them up as you transition from “harvest to holiday”—when the mums go mum and you’re ready for a little sparkle. Here’s how to create a spruce top container to surprise and delight this season.

You’ll need about 10 spruce tops for a 14-inch planter, so plan accordingly. For easy removal in the spring, use a mâché insert inside your pot.

Place the tallest tops in the center of the pot, then work your way around and outward. Once you have those all set, you can get creative.

For height and contrast, try accenting with red twig dogwood, birch branches, or birch poles. If you choose birch poles, put those in before the spruce tops.

Fill in the gaps with other greens: White pine is drapey and soft, a nice choice for a dramatic spiller. Juniper is romantic, with a lovely lacy texture and blue berries that stand out against a white backdrop. Oregonia has variegated color in its leaves. Noble is great for adding structure and firmness—a power suit for the evergreen set.

And now for the really fun part: accessories! If you’re still digging the fall feel, find a few little decorative gourds or those teeny pumpkins for a base decoration. Or add some faux stems, like calico corn on a stick (because we all missed the State Fair ☹️).

When the snow starts to fly, change the autumn touches for some tree ornaments in bright colors or metallics, wind some festive deco mesh ribbon around the branches or base, and tie it in a big ol’ bow. I promise your spruce tops will be a present to you every day.

Now go spruce up your life!

Pro Tip

If you put spruce tops out before it’s reliably cold, spray them with Wilt Stop and keep the soil moist until everything freezes. This will extend their lives well into winter. bachmans.com

