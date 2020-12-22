Spaces Reimagined

Rooms flexed their spatial muscles in new ways this year. Three inspirational rooms show how to breathe new life and better function into our homes.

Specialty Spaces

Anna Hillegass, owner of The Foundry Home Goods in Minneapolis, turned a super-small space in her Victorian on Nicollet Island into an art room next to her home office. She outfitted the niche with a chaise lounge that was her grandmother’s and a small desk.

Biophilic Bath

A vented skylight keeps interior designer Lucy Penfield’s guest bath bright yet private, with a plantable light fixture that brings nature indoors. Views are unobstructed with a glass shower enclosure.

Distance Learning Station

Brenda Westphal, owner of AJ Maison showroom at International Market Square, shifted a spare room upstairs in her Minneapolis home into a student learning center for her two daughters. She painted the walls hunter green and hung art to personalize the space. A comfy yet structured sofa is a soft spot to curl up with a book.