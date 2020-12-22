Spaces Reimagined

× Expand Anna Hillegass's art room A cork wall holds Hillegass’s inspiration board behind her home office desk. “We tried it as a sitting room, but then once lockdown happened, it was the perfect candidate to turn into the Foundry office HQ,” Hillegass says.

× Expand Hillegass's art studio Hillegass starts her day in her art studio / home office with a video check-in with her Foundry family. “I also cozy up there a lot of evenings with a glass of wine and a good BBC period drama,” she says.

Specialty Spaces

Anna Hillegass, owner of The Foundry Home Goods in Minneapolis, turned a super-small space in her Victorian on Nicollet Island into an art room next to her home office. She outfitted the niche with a chaise lounge that was her grandmother’s and a small desk.

× Expand Photo by Spacecrafting Lucy Penfield’s guest bath Green up a bath with trailing plants like pothos or cactus, both easy to grow and low maintenance.

Biophilic Bath

A vented skylight keeps interior designer Lucy Penfield’s guest bath bright yet private, with a plantable light fixture that brings nature indoors. Views are unobstructed with a glass shower enclosure.

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Home student learning center Two walnut countertops from IKEA form the long L-shape desk with plenty of room to spread out.

Distance Learning Station

Brenda Westphal, owner of AJ Maison showroom at International Market Square, shifted a spare room upstairs in her Minneapolis home into a student learning center for her two daughters. She painted the walls hunter green and hung art to personalize the space. A comfy yet structured sofa is a soft spot to curl up with a book.