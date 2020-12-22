Spaces Reimagined

Anna Hillegass's art room
A cork wall holds Hillegass’s inspiration board behind her home office desk. “We tried it as a sitting room, but then once lockdown happened, it was the perfect candidate to turn into the Foundry office HQ,” Hillegass says.
Hillegass's art studio
Hillegass starts her day in her art studio / home office with a video check-in with her Foundry family. “I also cozy up there a lot of evenings with a glass of wine and a good BBC period drama,” she says.
Specialty Spaces
Anna Hillegass, owner of The Foundry Home Goods in Minneapolis, turned a super-small space in her Victorian on Nicollet Island into an art room next to her home office. She outfitted the niche with a chaise lounge that was her grandmother’s and a small desk.
Photo by Spacecrafting
Lucy Penfield’s guest bath
Green up a bath with trailing plants like pothos or cactus, both easy to grow and low maintenance.
Biophilic Bath
A vented skylight keeps interior designer Lucy Penfield’s guest bath bright yet private, with a plantable light fixture that brings nature indoors. Views are unobstructed with a glass shower enclosure.
Photo by Caitlin Abrams
Home student learning center
Two walnut countertops from IKEA form the long L-shape desk with plenty of room to spread out.
Distance Learning Station
Brenda Westphal, owner of AJ Maison showroom at International Market Square, shifted a spare room upstairs in her Minneapolis home into a student learning center for her two daughters. She painted the walls hunter green and hung art to personalize the space. A comfy yet structured sofa is a soft spot to curl up with a book.