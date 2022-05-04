Living It Up: A Sneak Peek at the Four Seasons Private Residences

× Expand Courtesy of Four Seasons Minneapolis Balcony on the Four Seasons Private Residences

While the Twin Cities buzz with excitement about the opening of our first Four Seasons Hotel, we’re peeking behind closed doors of the yet-to-be revealed top floors, where 34 private residences are now being shown to prospective buyers.

What defines a five-star experience? (Hint: it’s about more than a beautiful setting.)

If you’ve seen the RBC Gateway tower glowing up the Minneapolis skyline, it’s easy to imagine that the unencumbered, floor-to-ceiling views over the city and river are pretty spectacular (they are). But the icing on this gleaming cake is that the legendary Four Seasons service and amenities are available to residents, too.

Courtesy of Four Seasons Minneapolis Poolside Bar at the Four Seasons Private Residences The outdoor restaurant and bar on the pool deck.

So while spacious private balconies, heated bathroom floors, and skyway access are unique and enticing details, we have our eyes on Mara Restaurant & Bar, created by hometown hero and James Beard Award winner Chef Gavin Kaysen. If you’ve enjoyed evenings at any of Kaysen’s other establishments, you know that knowledgeable, intelligent, and personalized service are his signatures. Expect the same at Mara, which features new Mediterranean cuisine. For a more casual experience, there’s Socca Cafe, where residents can grab coffee on their way back upstairs from the hotel gym or sauna.

Or from the spa. Or indoor pool. Or outdoor pool. Because residents have access to all of those amenities, too. We might be a bit (a lot) envious.

Once inside the residences, the Four Seasons’ reputation for attention to detail is on full display. There are 14 floor plans with two design options—Urban or Nordic—both informed by traditional Minnesota resources and landscapes. Wood, stone, and metal show up in fixtures, floors, counters, and cabinetry. The residences feature a separate, private lobby and elevator, as well as dedicated heated parking and optional valet.

4 Seasons, 5 Stars, 34 Private Residences

Courtesy of Four Seasons Minneapolis Nordic kitchen at the Four Seasons Private Residences A Nordic style kitchen at the residences.

We do love to brag about our seasons, don’t we? Residents will enjoy all four of them from their private terraces since all are fitted with ceiling-mounted heaters and ready-to-use Wolf gas grills. We’re picturing sipping wine while grilling steaks on a snowy December evening and loving the idea. Are you even a Minnesotan if you don’t grill in the winter?

Or take your wine—and a great book—downstairs to the hotel lounge and settle in front of the fireplace. While you’re downstairs, chat with the residential concierge to plan your annual ski vacation getaway, because residents enjoy that perk, too.

Courtesy of Four Seasons Minneapolis Urban bathroom at the Four Seasons Private Residences The residences' Urban style bathroom.

As winter transitions into spring and then summer, we’re imagining bike rides along the Mississippi with stops at Mill City Farmer’s Market or the Guthrie for a matinee. In the summer, we predict the outdoor pool is going to be the place to see and be seen, with a landscaped deck, lounges, umbrellas, and an outdoor bar and restaurant. The pool deck is open to residents and hotel guests only, with plenty of privacy and full service, of course: the perfect hot spot to unwind after work or on sunny weekends.

From what we’ve seen, “five star” is defined by attention to detail, service, and comfort as much as stunning architecture and decor. Four Seasons has captured the very Minnesota spirit of embracing all of what this magnificent city offers, snow and shine, raw and refined, and put a luxurious polish on all of it. Four Seasons Hotel opens mid-2022, with residents moving in this fall. If you’re planning a chic move downtown, the private residences are currently for sale.