Photographs by Chad Holder
Living Room
Textural Variety
Hayes configured both living room fireplace walls to accommodate a built-in bookcase. Next to it, a clear alder panel with a walnut stain breaks up the white and creates a backdrop for the TV.
Conventional isn’t a word that would describe Priscilla Lord or her daughter Emma Faris. Priscilla, an attorney, ran her own law firm and worked until age 80. Emma, a real estate agent with Compass, decided she was ready to start a family and became a single mom at age 42. So it’s not surprising that when the two fiercely independent women discussed how they could support one another in a life stage that involved both childcare and eldercare (although Priscilla is a sprightly 80), they came up with an out-of-the-box plan. They found a duplex in Edina that would allow them to be together, yet still separate. As they began to renovate the 1956 duplex, another idea struck: Let’s make a “secret door” for easy access to both sides. “It was brought up as a joke initially, but then as we got into the design, I realized we could really make this a fun feature,” says interior designer Jourdan Hayes (jourdanhayesdesign.com). For Emma, who considers Priscilla a role model, the arrangement has worked beautifully. “It took us a while to figure out the right amount of contact, but we have that down,” Emma says. “And I’ve always kind of been a mama’s girl.”
“We thought, What a wonderful thing it would be to live next door to each other and embrace that intergenerational need for help.”
– Emma Faris, homeowner
Secret Revealed
The hefty bookcase in Priscilla’s living room easily pulls open to reveal a passageway and the back of the bookcase in Emma’s unit. Emma got the idea for the swinging bookcases after seeing a hidden door account on Instagram. “Their fireplaces sat back-to-back with an empty wall off to one side,” interior designer Jourdan Hayes says. “This was the perfect blank canvas for built-in bookcases.”
open and shut
Even discerning eyes wouldn’t guess the right side of the bookcase in Emma’s living room is the “secret door” leading to a similar swinging bookcase in Priscilla’s unit. Part of the wall was knocked out to accommodate the side that swings; the other side is stationary. (Wall art is by Andy Ness.)
family ties
Family Ties
Emma Faris and her son, Mason, are just a bookcase knock away from Emma’s mother, Priscilla Lord. “I more or less use her house like it’s a Costco and go and steal toilet paper or whatever I need,” Emma laughs. The families’ combined three dogs also enjoy the easy access.
Clean Scene
The tile backsplash in Emma’s kitchen (Metro Rhombus by Merola Tile) throws a jolt of geometric pattern into the kitchen yet is still subtle and timeless. A high-gloss finish helps the clean, modern silhouette of the custom range hood stand out. Dark wood shelves and bamboo pendants visually warm the space and also make a connection to the pantry and wood panel on the living room fireplace.
wood work
The pantry’s open center doubles as a buffet or bar with a place to display favorite pieces, like this work by artist Andy Ness. The table’s waterfall edge flips up to extend seating space when Emma entertains. “Then it folds back down and is out of the way,” Hayes says. The table, made by JW Cabinets (jwcabinetsmn.com), mimics the waterfall edge of the island for continuity.
fresh starts
Mason, 8, loves to make lemonade with Emma in their remodeled kitchen, where there’s now plenty of room to spread out. In the mornings when school is in session and Mason has hopped on the bus, Emma grabs a cup of coffee with her mother “next door” in Priscilla’s kitchen on the other side of the pair’s duplex.
Silvery Touch
Priscilla’s classic white kitchen incorporates slim glass-front cabinets that help set the cooking area off as a focal point. A warm white paint (Benjamin Moore’s Swiss Coffee) ensures the look isn’t too stark. The porcelain tile backsplash (Laura Ashley’s Wicker in Dove Grey) picks up the whites and the gray of the stainless-steel appliances for low-contrast continuity.
sweet dreams
“I love the dramatic look of dark walls in bedrooms,” Emma says. “It makes for very sound sleeping.” In Mason’s room, walls are painted in Hale Navy by Benjamin Moore.“I wanted his room to feel cozy and welcoming but not make it look like a nursery,” she adds.
dual purpose
“As soon as we saw it, we knew we wanted it,” Emma says of the 1950s duplex. A large fenced backyard for a child and dogs was a selling point, as were the home’s picture windows that drew natural light into each unit. Each side has 1,000 square feet and two bedrooms aboveground, with another 1,000 square feet in the basement.
Material Matters
In Emma’s bathroom, she opted for classic rather than modern touches. Hexagonal floor tiles with black flower designs throw a jolt of vintage-inspired pattern into the space, while a Carrara marble countertop lends sophistication. In the shower, dark charcoal grout enhances the herringbone pattern of white subway tiles.