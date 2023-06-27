× Expand Photographs by Chad Holder Living Room Textural Variety Hayes configured both living room fireplace walls to accommodate a built-in bookcase. Next to it, a clear alder panel with a walnut stain breaks up the white and creates a backdrop for the TV.

Conventional isn’t a word that would describe Priscilla Lord or her daughter Emma Faris. Priscilla, an attorney, ran her own law firm and worked until age 80. Emma, a real estate agent with Compass, decided she was ready to start a family and became a single mom at age 42. So it’s not surprising that when the two fiercely independent women discussed how they could support one another in a life stage that involved both childcare and eldercare (although Priscilla is a sprightly 80), they came up with an out-of-the-box plan. They found a duplex in Edina that would allow them to be together, yet still separate. As they began to renovate the 1956 duplex, another idea struck: Let’s make a “secret door” for easy access to both sides. “It was brought up as a joke initially, but then as we got into the design, I realized we could really make this a fun feature,” says interior designer Jourdan Hayes (jourdanhayesdesign.com). For Emma, who considers Priscilla a role model, the arrangement has worked beautifully. “It took us a while to figure out the right amount of contact, but we have that down,” Emma says. “And I’ve always kind of been a mama’s girl.”

“We thought, What a wonderful thing it would be to live next door to each other and embrace that intergenerational need for help.” – Emma Faris, homeowner