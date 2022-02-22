× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Scandinavian north inside store × 2 of 2 Expand books on white shelves Prev Next

Scandinavian North (2.0)

Minnesotans looking to embrace Nordic lifestyle, make sure to visit Scandinavian North’s new digs. Siblings and co-owners Anna and Martin Hallkvist have moved their shop just 600 feet north to a bigger, better space inside the River Exchange Building. Expect to see an ever-larger assortment of goods from, you guessed it, Scandi artists and designers, including homewares (like handmade brushes by Iris Hantverk), Fjällräven backpacks, and Marimekko accessories. 120 S. Main St., Stillwater, scandinaviannorth.com

Louise Hovland Studio Louise Flowers

Studio Louise Flowers

Historic Stillwater hadn’t seen a garden- and floral-focused storefront since the ’90s, so Jennifer Louise Hovland (above), a lifelong gardener, jumped on the opportunity to open her shop, Studio Louise Flowers. “Plants and flowers make my heart sing,” says Hovland, whose store is stocked with supplies for those looking to flex their green thumbs—flowers, houseplants, decorative containers, and gardening gear. Bonus: It’s also home to a flower bar, where she teaches hands-on workshops and seasonal design classes, such as holiday wreath and centerpiece making and porch pot demonstrations. 210 S. Main St., Stillwater, studiolouiseflowers.com

Brick and linen exterior Brick and linen interior

Brick and Linen

With more than three decades of combined experience in interior design, Joseph and Lisa Robbins, husband and wife and owners of design studio Brick and Linen, know a thing or two about creating a beautiful home—and hosting a killer dinner party. Last summer, the duo dove into the world of brick and mortar with a new studio, workspace, and retail store. The “shoppe” portion is all about displaying Robbins-approved home décor and accessories for putting finishing touches on any space, plus a selection of locally made gifts and goods. 114 N. Main St., Stillwater, bricklinen.com