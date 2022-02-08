×

Grey bookshelf loaded with interesting objects

For the Maximalist: SHOP YOUR HOUSE: Go on a hunt around your house to pull pieces that speak to you. Are there mementos—a postcard from a trip or your child’s art—that could be framed? Look for books with interesting spines, boxes and baskets, vases and containers. Pull the elements together on a table or on the floor. Look for like-minded items that can be clustered together. MAKE IT PERSONAL: Look for ways to interject pieces of your personality so the shelves have more depth than what you might find in a catalog. “Vintage and antique items are great ways to individualize,” Balke says. “A few pictures in great frames work well, too.” CONSIDER SHAPE AND SIZE: Incorporate tall and short pieces alongside big and small items. “We like something large, something tall, and things in odd numbers, especially in groupings of three,” Balke says. Above, Balke arranged three vases from a collection but strategically placed them on different shelves to encourage the eye to move in a zigzag across the bookcases. STEP BACK: Periodically, as you arrange your shelves, step back to assess the look. To see what’s working or a shape or size that’s needed, “snap a photo with your phone—looking at the images works wonders,” Balke says. Sizing up your shelves in a two-dimensional photo emphasizes where the “holes” are or if something is getting lost in the grouping.