Stretching from floor to ceiling, the antique bookshelves that span the length of Victory Vintage in Linden Hills always have something to say. Co-owners Lisa Clark Balke and Susan Blankenship orchestrate the lyrical arrangements with go-tos such as hardbound books, art prints, and natural curiosities, then sprinkle in one-of-a-kind pieces that add a wink here and a smile there. So it was no surprise when customers began hiring the shop owners to work their savvy styling sense in homes throughout the Twin Cities. “We have pictures sent to us, and we also meet with clients and have them pick out what they like in the shop,” Balke says. Read on for the duo’s advice for creating eye-catching shelves.
Photographs by Chad Holder
CREATE A STORY WITH COLOR: “Color is the most important element,” says Lisa Clark Balke. The co-owner of Victory Vintage suggests looking at your closet for inspiration for colors and color combinations that appeal to you. Another approach is to consider the season. Red, rust, and burnished gold can hint at the holidays without being too obvious.
A black-and-white palette streamlines pieces with a sophisticated look.
For the Maximalist: SHOP YOUR HOUSE: Go on a hunt around your house to pull pieces that speak to you. Are there mementos—a postcard from a trip or your child’s art—that could be framed? Look for books with interesting spines, boxes and baskets, vases and containers. Pull the elements together on a table or on the floor. Look for like-minded items that can be clustered together. MAKE IT PERSONAL: Look for ways to interject pieces of your personality so the shelves have more depth than what you might find in a catalog. “Vintage and antique items are great ways to individualize,” Balke says. “A few pictures in great frames work well, too.” CONSIDER SHAPE AND SIZE: Incorporate tall and short pieces alongside big and small items. “We like something large, something tall, and things in odd numbers, especially in groupings of three,” Balke says. Above, Balke arranged three vases from a collection but strategically placed them on different shelves to encourage the eye to move in a zigzag across the bookcases. STEP BACK: Periodically, as you arrange your shelves, step back to assess the look. To see what’s working or a shape or size that’s needed, “snap a photo with your phone—looking at the images works wonders,” Balke says. Sizing up your shelves in a two-dimensional photo emphasizes where the “holes” are or if something is getting lost in the grouping.
For the Minimalist: INFUSE NATURE: Organic shapes such as shells, agate, and live plants add movement to an otherwise still life presentation. Just a touch of green hints at the outdoors and is restful to the eye. Potted boxwoods paired with vintage coral or agate bring a yin-yang effect that evokes the natural world and lets inanimate pieces on your shelves breathe. ELEVATE A COLLECTION: “We have three drawers and two cabinets of plateaus, risers, easels, and cloches,” Balke says of Victory’s ways of elevating and showcasing objects. Balke says another key to creating a polished look is to vary the textures. “I love matte and shiny finishes,” she says. “Brass and gold work great together, but clear glass disappears.” ADD A WINK : Small figurines invoke a nod to a beloved pet or hobby and add a sense of playfulness and wit within your shelf story. Balke and Blankenship are never short on vintage canine figurines at their shop. Smaller pieces can sit atop a stack of books or boxes and strike a balance with larger-scale pieces alongside. Think about the silhouette a single figurine can offer, or group two or three together on a tray to create a small scene.
Lisa Clark Balke and Susan Blankenship, co-owners of Victory Vintage in Linden Hills, also offer at-home styling services. 3505 W. 44th St., Mpls., 612-926-8200, shopvictory.com