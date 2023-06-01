Sensational Spanish-Revival Home Overlooking Lake of the Isles

× Expand Courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty

Imagine yourself in a Mediterranean villa, sipping a sangria in the summertime sun. What if we told you that’s possible in Minnesota?

Built in 1911, a legendary Lake of the Isles home designed by architect Frederick Soper was the first to introduce the Spanish Revival style to Minneapolis, drawing inspiration from seaside Mediterranean towns with red roof tiles, stucco interiors, flowing spaces, warm wood floors, painted murals, and spots to naturally soak in the sun outside—and inside, with plenty of windows establishing a light and airy interior.

The property, 2427 East Lake Of The Isles Parkway—an 8,333-square-foot, four-bedroom, eight-bathroom home in the Kenwood neighborhood—is located across the water from Birchbark Books and a short drive away from Minneapolis’s Uptown.

The historic marvel features all the bells and whistles desired by modern families, including a heated six-car garage, home theater, game room, solarium with an atrium, and an elevator. It was listed for sale last year by the Berg Larsen Group of Coldwell Banker Realty for $4.5 million, but dropped in price to $3.95 million in March.

Perhaps the most marvelous of all of its rooms is its kitchen, which includes marble counters; a hardwood island; multi-toned, heated herringbone floors; European cabinets; and a La Cornue range (the same kind used by esteemed chef Julia Child) with an elegant limestone hood. Coffee enthusiasts will love the house’s TopBrewer. With the press of a button on your phone or Apple Watch (or by saying “Hey Siri—we’re not kidding), enjoy a freshly brewed, barista-style cup of coffee.

Even the smallest details of this Spanish Revival—such as the Edgar Berebi hardware throughout the home—come together to acenntuate the home’s luxurious vibes.

Other notable features include the lakeside dining room with its curved window wall, offering stunning views of Lake of the Isles. The primary suite includes two spa baths with heated floors (not included: fluffy bathrooms and cucumbers for spa days). There’s also the home’s sauna, exercise, and rain shower. Plus, an ELAN smart-home system allows control of climate, lighting, music and security systems (including perimeter and entry-point video surveillance).

Want to check out this home IRL? Be prepared, its listing warns. “Prior to showing this property, owners require the showing agent to confirm the potential buyer’s proof of ability to purchase.”

It’s currently valued as one of the most expensive properties along Lake of the Isles. It last sold in 2020 for $4 million and before that in 2004 for $4 million.