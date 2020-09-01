Giving Senior Living Design the Old College Try

× Expand Images captured and provided by Noelle Worstman pillars of prospect park winning design with pops of yellow, royal blue, and black+white plaid

For millennials moving into their first studio and looking to decorate their digs, senior living usually isn’t the go-to place for interior design inspo. But, Rachel Kadidlo’s senior living apartment design may change that.

Kadidlo, an architecture student in the University of Minnesota’s College of Design, won the Pillars Senior Living Small Space Apartment Design Challenge. Participants were tasked with dreaming up an interior design plan for a one-bedroom apartment at The Pillars of Prospect Park.

Kadidlo’s design, which she calls an ‘urban cabin,’ began with a neutral color palette filled with dark wood and wicker. Because Pillars of Prospect Park sits in Minneapolis, she also strived for an urban feel—adding in royal blue and yellow accents.

“I wanted it to be the traditional and comfortability of cabin living that everyone knows and recognizes … but then give it sort of this modern flair,” Kadidlo says. “Senior living doesn't have to always look the same: a studio apartment can be transformed into a really modern, up-to-date, innovative space.”

With a $4,500 budget, Kadidlo got to work, scouring websites like Wayfair and Target—places she’d go to get her own furniture. “I kept looking at that couch being like, I think I could just fit this in my apartment,” she says.

A royal blue couch and bright yellow chair established the base of the design, and Kadidlo drew from those Scandinavian-nodding pieces while designing the rest of the apartment. “I threw in the black and white plaid to even out the pops of color in the wood and give it that Minnesota-cabin feel,” she says.

× Expand bedroom with pops of royal blue, yellow, and black+white plaud

Wheelchair accessibility, a workspace, storage, and innovation were all things Kadidlo needed to include in the one-bedroom apartment. Multitasking isn’t only for tiny houses and 20-somethings: Her design includes a coffee table that can be transformed into a taller dining table, carts for sleek storage, and mobile furniture. Even though this might sound like a Gen Z studio, the design functions just as well for senior residents.

“I wanted it to be this one set of furniture that can then be moved around and transformed really easily, even by people who are seniors and maybe can't lift that much,” Kadidlo says.

As an architecture student, this was one of Kadidlo’s first experiences working in interior design. Though related, students don’t often cross over. But Kadidlo’s first toe dip made a splash.

“This really inspired me to do my own interior design now,” she says. “I'll definitely continue to make my own living more fun and innovative.”