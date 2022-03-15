× Expand Photo by Ashley Dias Wool Tapestry

With nature as her field guide, Excelsior artist Ashley Dias translates landscapes into modern abstract tapestries through muted color combinations and varying line formations.

Her evolution from painted abstracts on canvas to fiber art occurred during the pandemic when Dias launched Bad Scandi (@badscandi) to begin selling her handcrafted, dip-dyed wool tapestries, like Road Trip 2 pictured above.

She credits the minimalist designs to her Scandinavian heritage. “I’m three parts Swede and one part Norwegian, so I guess you could say it’s in my DNA,” says Dias.

The tapestries are made of hundreds of wool strands suspended from a wooden panel. “I’m drawn to neutral earth tones—browns, tans, creams, and blues—and heavy texture inspired by organic elements found in nature, like sand, water, and rock,” Dias says. Expect to see a collection of 12 to 15 tapestries drop every few months. Shop them online or contact her for custom commissioned work. badscandi.com