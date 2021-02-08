Saying "I Love You" From a Distance

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



Dear Ms. B,

Roses are red, violets are blue, in this season of social distancing, how do I safely say “I love you?”

—X (and O) Factor

Dear X and O,

Two words: Send flowers. Before you think it cliché, ask yourself if you’ve ever been disappointed about receiving a bouquet of flowers. At a time when we all could use a special touch, bringing color and life inside is key to our wellbeing. If you’re looking to send something truly personal, here are a few ideas I grew for you:

Bring in spring. Bachman’s signature “Watch ’em Grow” bulb gardens are a lovely way to fill a home with the heady scent of spring. Think: tulips, hyacinth, crocus, daffodils.

Go green. Easy-care and trendy-cool, green fronds and potted plants are perfect for those who may not be head over heels for a cascade of pink.

Get tropical. Orchids are exotic, and also long-lasting. Next best thing to Waikiki.

Spice it up. Give the gift of an herb garden, which can be grown on the windowsill. Add a coupon to cook dinner together, enjoyed over candlelight when the time is right.

Sealed with a kiss,

Hot Tip

Craving classic? You can never go wrong with a dozen red roses (or two!) for the love of your life. “24 Carat” arrangement, pictured here, available at bachmans.com.

