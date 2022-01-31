New Room and Board Tables Reclaimed from Fallen Ash Trees

× Expand Photo provided by Room and Board Coffee table

Here’s a match made in modern furniture heaven: Hometown hero Room and Board and Wood From the Hood, a locally owned wood-fabricating business that works with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board to repurpose urban trees into hardwoods.

These two have teamed up to launch a new line of tables reclaimed from fallen ash trees in the Twin Cities. The partnership, called the Orlin collection, is a part of the Golden Valley–based furniture brand’s Urban Wood Project—an initiative that involves partnering with local businesses in cities around the country to recycle old wood at scale and turn it into high-quality home furnishings.

The Orlin line’s clean design pays homage to Minnesota’s Scandinavian heritage and includes both dining and coffee tables. Shop the tables (starting at $999), as well as products from the entire Urban Wood Project, in store and online.

And stay tuned for more to come from the Urban Wood Project: Minneapolis—Orlin is just the beginning of a larger partnership.

7010 France Ave. S., Edina, roomandboard.com