Rejuvenation to Open in Galleria

× Expand Photo courtesy of Galleria Rejuvenation lighting

It looks like the Twin Cities home remodeling and refresh boom isn’t going away anytime soon—not if Rejuvenation has anything to say about it, at least. The homewares and lighting brand will open this summer in the Galleria’s former Restoration Hardware space.

“We are excited to welcome Rejuvenation to Galleria,” says Wendy Eisenberg, Galleria’s general manager. “It’s a concept that will undoubtedly resonate with our shopper, and this wonderful addition will only further enhance Galleria’s reputation as a home furnishings destination.”

The store will fill a sizable hole after RH left Galleria to build a freestanding mansion showroom across the street in 2019. And it's likely a good time to add another homewares base in the metro: Twin Cities Business recently reported that stores like Room and Board and Blu Dot have experienced unparalleled volumes of orders (and are struggling to keep up with demand) over the past year, as customers refresh their homes to accommodate work-from-home and pandemic changes.

Even though many Twin Cities shoppers and designers are fans of the brand’s classic yet contemporary designs, this will be Rejuvenation’s first Minnesota location. The opening comes at a buzzy time for local lighting shops: Lappin Lighting closed its showroom in March after 31 years in the North Loop (citing the strain of the pandemic), while luxury brand Circa Lighting opened a block away in the North Loop in October 2020.

The 5,500-square-foot space will include 40 collections of hardware; more than 240 light fixtures; and an array of textiles, furniture, and vintage items. The brand has not announced an official opening date, but look for its lights shining in early summer. 3570 Galleria, Edina, rejuvenation.com