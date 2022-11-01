Reimagine Your Home with Large-Format Porcelain

× 1 of 6 Expand × 2 of 6 Expand × 3 of 6 Expand × 4 of 6 Expand × 5 of 6 Expand × 6 of 6 Expand Prev Next

Reduce your carbon footprint.

Unlike granite or marble, which is mined straight from mountains, porcelain is a sustainable, man-made material comprised of clay, common rocks, and water that can be naturally sourced from most areas. Although man-made, it is created from responsibly sourced natural raw materials–clay, sand, and feldspar–the three most abundant minerals on earth. Porcelain is also created with zero-waste manufacturing. During production, plastics aren’t used, and no byproducts are created. Porcelain also can be recycled through basic grinding and even used as a clean fill for more porcelain. Because of its sustainability, porcelain is recognized by the U.S. Green Building Council as an environmentally friendly product.

Let the kids and pets run free.

Porcelain contains a high percentage of the mineral kaolinite as well as other mineral oxides that contribute to its strength and durability. This mixture is placed into a kiln and fired at high temperatures up to 2,000 degrees. This result is an incredibly dense material that is nearly impervious to stains, heat, UV rays, and scratching. Go ahead and cut vegetables straight on your porcelain kitchen countertop, or place hot cookware on it. The porcelain won’t scorch, stain, or damage. And unlike natural stone countertops, disinfectants will not ruin a porcelain surface, so clean away.

No design idea is too far-fetched.

The design possibilities when using porcelain are endless. Designers incorporate porcelain indoors and outdoors on walls, flooring, countertops, fireplace surrounds, and even as custom furniture. Porcelain can replicate other looks–marble, wood, metal, or patterns–by digitizing beautiful photographs and printing them directly onto the porcelain. A variety of shades and colors in porcelain allow for these advanced digital imaging techniques to come to life. The durability and weight of porcelain coupled with precise measuring and a proprietary fabrication and installation process, Moderno Porcelain Works craftsmen create endless porcelain design possibilities.

Maintenance-free care.

Porcelain’s nonporous surface is inhospitable to the growth of bacteria and other microbes, such as mold. The hygienic benefits and low maintenance make porcelain perfect for areas with high traffic and damp spaces, like a home’s kitchen and bathrooms. (That’s why you’ll also see it frequently used in commercial office buildings.) Even better, porcelain doesn’t require a sealant. Porcelain’s near impenetrability allows it to be durable and weather resistant. This means you can use it in your outdoor living areas as well. Porcelain encapsulates the smoothness, durability, and natural veining of marble–but without the high maintenance required to keep marble shining. Porcelain does not need to be buffed or polished to maintain its finish. In bathrooms, porcelain is often considered a superior material; other natural stones that are often used in bathrooms, such as marble, can discolor from standing water, shower products, and cleaners.

Go big!

Think larger than your kitchen backsplash. Larger than a powder bath countertop. Even larger than your kitchen island countertop. Porcelain is available in various sizes and has recently become a coveted choice for large-scale use. Moderno Porcelain Works fabricates and installs large slabs of porcelain up to 5’x10’. The Moderno team specializes in porcelain only and uses special machinery that other surfacing companies do not. The length can be extended even further by making its vein match across multiple slabs. Adding large-format porcelain panels can give a home’s smaller spaces an expansive feel, such as the inside of showers. The long length of the panels and minimal grout lines give the shower a continuous feel, which looks like more square footage.

by: Mario Cuevas

Mario Cuevas is the general manager of Moderno Porcelain Works in Minneapolis, MN. In 2001, his own companies AMC Midwest and AMC Wisconsin continued to be leading fabrication and installation facilities for quartz and granite. In 2008, Cosentino acquired AMC, who entrusted him to serve as the general manager of Stone Systems for the next 10 years. Among the many awards, Mr. Cuevas has received recognition for outstanding commercial sales with Stone Systems for his work on the monumental Olympic Village in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Carrying the belief that porcelain is today where quartz was 20 years ago, Mr. Cuevas lives on the cutting-edge of products and always explores new ways to improve how things are done.