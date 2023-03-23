× Expand Courtesy of Renovation 911 Renovation 911

What can we expect on the show?

Meehan & Uselding: Eight one-hour episodes featuring more than 15 emergencies, ranging from small rooms to entire homes.

What are your roles as hosts?

M&U: Lindsey takes all the emergency calls from homeowners, any time of day, to help them through unexpected, often devastating renovations from pipe bursts, fire damage, storms, you name it. She also manages the budget and advises on future prevention. Kirsten works on scheduling and design—99 percent of the time, people do use this as an opportunity to update their home—e.g., opting for a quartz countertop in their kitchen as opposed to the laminate one that was just destroyed. In the end, we are always there supporting each other every step of the way.

How do we learn more now?

M&U: We’ve always wanted to come up with a way for people to have easy solutions to the problems we see over and over. Homeowners are constantly asking us, “How do we prevent this from happening again?” So, in addition to the show, we’re launching Practical Home (practicalhome.com), sharing the tricks of the trade we’ve learned over the years to help prevent disaster with an eye toward design.

What’s an example of the types of pro tips you’ll share?

M&U: Drain clogs from hair! It’s in sinks, showers, everywhere. It’s a real problem when it comes to plumbing. But there’s a few things you could do (alert: liquid solutions are not the answer; they often make the situation worse!): Drain covers are an easy preventative move, or hair snakes if the situation has gotten bad and you need to unclog your drain. The snakes are a little intimidating, but we’ll be showing videos about how easy and inexpensive it is to prevent something worse from happening on your own. —Stephanie Opitz Lanford