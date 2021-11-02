× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams (portrait); Crowder (chair, pillows, studio) Nicole Crowder, the Twin Cities’ newest upholstery pro Nicole Crowder, the Twin Cities’ newest upholstery pro (who moved back to her hometown of Minneapolis in February), visits shops like Loft Antiques (pictured) every other week. “It’s just huge,” she says of the shop. “I love their glassware.”

Neutrals? Nicole Crowder doesn’t know them. Not in her upholstery work, anyway, which designers and homeowners across the country covet for the vibrant colors, bold patterns, and unexpected details.

Crowder, who recently moved back to her native Minneapolis from Washington, D.C., became a full-time upholsterer in 2017 after side-hustling around her day job as a photo editor for four years. Now, she’s upholstering custom chairs, love seats, stools, and other furniture pieces for clients. She’s also designing collections for both her own brand and larger companies (she just finished a six-piece line for World Market, which will launch in January 2022); transforming her Uptown apartment into an eclectic, colorfully painted oasis; and building out a design studio of her very own in Northeast’s Casket Arts Building.

× Expand Chair with red wall

Q: You were working full time in D.C. when you picked up upholstery. How did you learn the techniques?

A: YouTube, honestly. It was YouTube University! I just became obsessed. I was up at 3 am watching videos about topstitching, how to do certain blind stitches, how to reupholster certain womb chairs. There are a lot of chairs that I was intimidated to approach—and still am. Every day I feel like I’m learning how to tackle different chairs. But YouTube and lots of trial and error, right in my living room, are how I’ve learned. I’d buy practice chairs from Craigslist, thrift stores, antique markets, and Goodwill. I’d do a quick U-turn if I saw a piece on the side of the road—anyplace I could find something relatively inexpensive.

Q: What are your favorite types of projects to work on?

A: I love taking inspiration from fashion because I love working with details, and in fashion there are so many great details and buttons and zippers and nontraditional fabrics. I love putting that into my furniture. I like pieces where I can be a bit more experimental, like I can almost tell a story or make a chair feel like it’s dressed by saying, OK, can I incorporate a feather here or paper flower here or some sort of fringe to make this feel a bit more textured and layered?

Q: What’s your personal style like? Do you wear bright colors and patterns like you use in your home and your work?

A: That’s the funny thing: I don’t! My furniture is like my alter ego. I don’t know what it is—I love color, but I have so few prints. I’m trying to incorporate more—Lord knows I love color. But in terms of everyday clothing, I would say I’m much more neutral.

× Expand pillows Crowder’s custom projects include these hand-sewn meditation pillows.

Q: What makes you excited to live in the Twin Cities for the first time since high school?

A: I feel like I’m in a rediscovery phase with it, so I’ve been exploring its design scene, its food scene, the music, the arts. I’ve been very excited to meet as many creatives as I can, and that’s been great, because each person also has a gem they want to show you—a shop, a park, whatever it is. Being back in Minneapolis just has me excited to explore the neighborhoods to get a sense of the architecture and what people really want for their home spaces. I love seeing where they gather, how they utilize space, just how people really maximize their days and activities—because that’s what I’ve been trying to do. I’m out exploring as much as I can. And that’s really exciting to me, just to be part of that, to hopefully put my stamp on that in some way and contribute to that here.

Q: How do you want to put your stamp on the design scene?

A: The signature of my work is a bit different than the vibe here in the Twin Cities, and I appreciate that. I like energy. And I feel like Minnesota has this chill energy about it, which I love. But with my work, I want to turn the volume up on that a little bit through color, through pattern, through boldness. It’s more me wanting to put my stamp on the things and places around me. I just want to see my chair or bench in the corner in a bold Moroccan blue with an orange stripe and think, Yes, that’s me right there.

× Expand Crowder sitting Crowder learned most of what she knows about upholstery from YouTube and trial and error. Here, she revamps a chair in her old D.C. studio.

Q: What are some of your favorite places to shop for furniture and fabric here?

A: One of the first places a friend took me—she’s also an upholsterer—was MidModMen+friends, over in St. Paul. I think they curate everything wonderfully. They rotate their inventory almost weekly, and they have such great stories behind the pieces. I love going to Loft Antiques. I go there at least once every other week. I was in Marva’s Place this afternoon briefly, looking at some antique furniture there. And SR Harris Fabric—I’ve been to their Burnsville and Brooklyn Park locations, and both are fantastic. I like that they have a mix of traditional and contemporary prints, lots of old designs, and lots of great trims.

Q: Where else have you been spending time since you moved back?

A: I’m a big foodie. I love to eat out, and that’s a way for me to also get acclimated to a city. I’ve been going to Rosalia and Martina—they have beautiful interiors and exteriors, and I love anything with a nice outdoor space. Barbette is across the street from me, and I post up there quite often to sketch or take notes or just have dinner with a friend. I go to Magers and Quinn and flip through the design books. And I love taking my bike out to the lakes or biking to Mia. If I can be in the sun, it just activates me and really inspires me.

Find her work online at nicolecrowderupholstery.com or on Instagram, @nicolemcrowder.