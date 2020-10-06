Prepping Your Garden to Weather the Winter

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



Planting Tulip Bulbs in October – Ms. B

Dear Ms. B,

I'll cut straight to it; Do I cut back, cut down, or cut and run? I have no idea what to do with my garden as winter approaches.

—Wintering Wimp

Ms. B Illustration - April 2020

My Dear Wintering,

Never fear, you can be a winter wonder. It’s easy to protect your garden as we hibernate, and (yay!) it makes your spring chore list shorter. Here’s how:

Finish the job. Annuals and veggies get one shot at growing, so they need to start with a freshly made bed. After blooms quit and you’ve harvested your last bites, clear out plants (roots and all) to improve the soil. Rule of thumb: Keep fall flowers till first frost, then swap out for spruce tops.

Prep perennials. When the chill hits, cut these back to a few inches above soil level. Clear debris to combat diseases and pests, and add mulch or leaf compost—a plant’s winter wool sweater. Don’t fertilize, or you’ll encourage growth and render plants weak against the cold. Leave perennials like coneflowers, black-eyed Susans, and ornamental grasses to feed birds and add visual interest in winter.

Water evergreens and newly planted shrubs. Continue watering until your ground freezes. This is especially important if fall has been dry. Think of it as a spa treatment for your garden: Deep soaks will keep them hydrated.

Plant for spring. You might still be drinking pumpkin spice, but it’s time to think ahead: Plant bulbs such as allium, crocus, daffodils, hyacinth, and tulips for a beautiful spring surprise! Get the full scoop on bulbs—including when and how to plant them—here.

Aglonema Red Ms. B's October Column

Go Green

Not everything has to be winter white. Add beauty and purify your air with a new indoor plant.

Meet the Twin Cities' new gardening columnist and your new best friend, Ms. B. Read more of her encouraging tips and guidance on all things digging, planting, and blooming in her column each month in Mpls.St.Paul Magazine and here.