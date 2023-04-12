× Expand Photographs by Spacecrafting Nina Hale with cat Nina Hale’s studio accommodates hobbies such as sewing. S.A. Woodwork custom-built the cutting table with storage for patterns below.

Sewing, beading, and birding rank high among Nina Hale’s passions. And then there’s upholstery, the apparel program at MCTC, and a burgeoning interest in quilting. “I have this giant wheel of hobbies,” she says with a laugh. “In one of my social media profiles, I call them ‘old lady hobbies.’”

No matter what you call them, Nina’s hobbies and their related experiences—including birding in places like Vietnam, where on a recent visit she snapped hundreds of photos of rare and endangered birds—fill her life following early retirement from a career as an ad agency executive. They also largely happen in the 1896 home she shares with her husband, singer-songwriter and novelist Dylan Hicks.

“Nina likes to get off the beaten path, and working with her takes you into another universe of what’s out there.” –Kristine Anderson, Architectural Designer

That home, in Minneapolis’s Lowry Hill East neighborhood—which Nina affectionately calls by its nickname, The Wedge—spent many of its years as multiple units. By the time she and Dylan purchased the home 30 years ago, it was a duplex. And while they maintained it as such until 2016 (renting out the first floor, living on the second and third), it made sense to bring everything back together once Nina started spending more time there.

Renovation work focused on the former rental unit. Because Nina and Dylan already had a full kitchen on the second floor from the duplex days, they had the freedom to reimagine the first-level space to suit their unique needs. “I have hobbies, but Dylan has work, so we needed to sort of separate that,” Nina says.

The couple turned to PKA Architecture’s Kristine Anderson and Peter Atkins. Anderson had already worked with them on two previous renovations, the first alongside her longtime mentor, the late architect Lars Peterssen. (A 2006 renovation transformed the third floor into the owner’s suite and Dylan’s office; one in 2015 outfitted the second floor with a new kitchen, bath, and Dylan’s “vinyl room.”)

“The nice thing about Kristine is that she totally gets me,” Nina says. “She gets my aesthetic and all the quirky stuff, so she comes up with ideas that are the perfect fit.”

The first floor’s living and dining rooms were repurposed as a music space for Dylan. And what once served as that level’s kitchen now serves as Nina’s studio, which stretches into a 500-square-foot addition with space for sewing machines, a large cutting table, and a long desk built into a wall of windows. “I’m down here for eight hours every single day, and I love it,” Nina says.

Dylan and Nina’s spaces maintain a bit of a division—part of the original goal—but still feel connected. “When Dylan’s playing with his band, Nina likes to hear him—and that sound is reverberating through the house and probably outside,” Anderson laughs.

“Instead of having two sewing machines right up against each other, I’m able to have them where I can always be .” –Nina Hale, homeowner

Architecture: Kristine Anderson and Peter Atkins, PKA Architecture, 2919 James Ave. S., Mpls., 612-353-4920, pkarch.com // Interior Design: Maureen Conlin Rudd, Conlin Rudd Interior Design, 2396 Lake of the Isles Pkwy. W., Mpls., 612-386-5925, conlinrudd.com // Builder (most recent addition): Dovetail, 1307 2nd Ave. N., Mpls., 612-377-3071, dovetailmn.com