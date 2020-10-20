Pivoting in Place

Minneapolis-based photography team and DIY couple Kim Cornelison and Alfie Ferreyra turned a carriage house into their multifunctional dream guest cottage equipped with all the amenities of home.

by ,

multi-purpose room

Photos and design by Kim Cornelison; styling by Lisa Evidon

DOUBLE DUTY: The main room of this Minneapolis carriage house transforms from bedroom to dining area with IKEA’s LISABO black desks pulled together. Chairs by AllModern stack and stow away in a closet.

Appliances behind cabinets

SMALL FOOTPRINT: Space-saving fixtures and appliances include a bar sink, cooking gadgets, and double drawers for the fridge and freezer, all behind a wall of cabinets to the left of the pull-out bed.

Fridge drawer

bunkhouse from the outside

THE BIG PICTURE: Photographer Kim Cornelison and her husband, Alfie Ferreyra, are avid DIY-ers. They transformed a dated carriage house in Kenwood into a charming Airbnb bunkhouse surrounded by a garden. airbnb.com/h/boutique-bunkhouse-minneapolis

Loft bedroom

LOFTY IDEAS: The king-sized mattress in the lofted bedroom is from Tochta. Carpet tiles (Tuxedo Pocket in Pearl) by FLOR make the small space cozy.

entryway

ALL THE RIGHT MOVES: Instead of hardwood floors, the couple found durable tile that looks like wood from an outlet to withstand foot traffic and shuffling furniture. The bathroom repeats wallpaper from the headboard. A ladder opposite the front door leads to the lofted second bedroom. Skylights throughout the space and French doors that open to the patio keep the space airy and bright.

hidden wardrobe

BEHIND THE SCENES: Shelves, drawers, and a hanging rod provide stay-a-while wardrobe storage.

light fixture made from baskets

STYLE SAVVY: Ferreyra made the statement light fixture above the bed by threading pendant cords through baskets. Farrow & Ball’s Hegemone wallpaper above the bed gives the room its punch. A pair of Blu Dot ottomans and Schoolhouse bedding add color.

room converted into bedroom

FLEXIBLE SPACES: SEKTION cabinets by IKEA form the interior closets, cabinets, and drawers. Cabinet fronts by Semihandmade (in Dusk, from the Chris Loves Julia collection) are the finishing touch. The queen bed folds down by way of Murphy Wall-Beds Hardware.