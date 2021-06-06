Photo Finish

× Expand Photo by Spacecrafting Luxury living space

Few things seal a home sale deal better than professional real estate photography, says Mike McCaw.

His team at Spacecrafting has doubled in the last five years to 52 strong, including photographers, drone pilots, and videographers, and is seeing more than 100 daily appointments during peak season.

Professional photography helps highlight a property’s architectural elements, McCaw says, but it’s also crucial that homeowners (and realtors, who usually pay for photos) meet modern expectations.

“We’ve all become much more savvy in how we view things online. We’re always looking at Instagram and Pinterest, and people [are] watching HGTV shows like crazy.”

The real estate future, he says, is in videography: Spacecrafting’s reel of ice skaters at movie star Josh Hartnett’s Lake of the Isles home sold the property on the spot.

