Photo Essay: Homeward Bound

Eight photographer's submisisons
The shortage of sourdough bread starter was an initial sign. Soon the world was hunkered down at home—in whatever form that took—and the comforts of where we lived had new meaning. We thought about our contributing photographers and wondered where they were focusing their lenses during the COVID-19 quarantine. Here’s what they sent us.
1 of 8
Photo by John Haynes
John Haynes
My wife and I are reading books and going on walks. At times, it’s nice; mostly it’s boring; sometimes it’s scary. This was a nice moment. —John Haynes
2 of 8
Photo by Ryan Dyer
Ryan Dyer
As soon as the shelter in place was ordered, I knew I needed to set up a studio in my two-bedroom condo as a space where I could be creative. —Ryan Dyer
3 of 8
Photo by Chad Holder
Chad Holder
While sheltering in California, my son Grey was walking down a path to a canyon when I saw him framed by what looked like a secret garden. —Chad Holder
4 of 8
Photo by Bria Solack
Bria Solack
This was my setup for portraits I planned to do in my home studio pre-COVID. Social distancing made that impossible, so the empty chair spoke volumes about the absence of a subject and human connection. —Bria Solack
5 of 8
Photo by Lauren Krysti
Lauren Krysti
To help balance the effects of isolation, I’ve been changing up rooms and creating new corners to hang out in. Plus, I now have a decent background for all those Zoom calls. —Lauren Krysti
6 of 8
Photo by Corey Gaffer
Corey Gaffer
We turned an oversized closet into a magical reading room for our 1-year-old daughter. While we’re anxious about the current climate, we’re trying to find joy in everyday things. —Corey Gaffer
7 of 8
Photo by John Christenson
John Christenson
Quarantine has given me time to dig into my vinyl collection and listen to a lot of the music I grew up with. —John Christenson
8 of 8
Photo by Brent Larson
Brent Larson
Since the stay-at-home order, I have been documenting the light in and around our St. Paul house to maintain some sense of normalcy. This is a photo of my daughter, Ada. —Brent Larson