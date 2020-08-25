Photo Essay: Homeward Bound

How our contributing photographers were focusing their lenses during quarantine.

by

The shortage of sourdough bread starter was an initial sign. Soon the world was hunkered down at home—in whatever form that took—and the comforts of where we lived had new meaning. We thought about our contributing photographers and wondered where they were focusing their lenses during the COVID-19 quarantine. Here’s what they sent us.

×

1 of 8

John Haynes

Photo by John Haynes

John Haynes

My wife and I are reading books and going on walks. At times, it’s nice; mostly it’s boring; sometimes it’s scary. This was a nice moment. —John Haynes

×

2 of 8

Ryan Dyer

Photo by Ryan Dyer

Ryan Dyer

As soon as the shelter in place was ordered, I knew I needed to set up a studio in my two-bedroom condo as a space where I could be creative. —Ryan Dyer

×

3 of 8

Chad Holder

Photo by Chad Holder

Chad Holder

While sheltering in California, my son Grey was walking down a path to a canyon when I saw him framed by what looked like a secret garden. —Chad Holder

×

4 of 8

Bria Solack

Photo by Bria Solack

Bria Solack

This was my setup for portraits I planned to do in my home studio pre-COVID. Social distancing made that impossible, so the empty chair spoke volumes about the absence of a subject and human connection. —Bria Solack

×

5 of 8

Lauren Krysti

Photo by Lauren Krysti

Lauren Krysti

To help balance the effects of isolation, I’ve been changing up rooms and creating new corners to hang out in. Plus, I now have a decent background for all those Zoom calls. —Lauren Krysti

×

6 of 8

Corey Gaffer

Photo by Corey Gaffer

Corey Gaffer

We turned an oversized closet into a magical reading room for our 1-year-old daughter. While we’re anxious about the current climate, we’re trying to find joy in everyday things. —Corey Gaffer

×

7 of 8

John Christenson

Photo by John Christenson

John Christenson

Quarantine has given me time to dig into my vinyl collection and listen to a lot of the music I grew up with. —John Christenson

×

8 of 8

Brent Larson

Photo by Brent Larson

Brent Larson

Since the stay-at-home order, I have been documenting the light in and around our St. Paul house to maintain some sense of normalcy. This is a photo of my daughter, Ada. —Brent Larson