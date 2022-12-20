× Expand Photographs by Taylor Hall O’Brien Add Soul with Secondhand Homeowners Sam Kalda and Dan McAlvin love pieces that tell stories—like the 1970s tiger poster above their desk, originally from the Polish School of Posters. Kalda gave the typewriter to McAlvin a few years ago—but uses it himself when he wants to write without the distractions of a computer.

The Cathedral Hill condo Sam Kalda shares with his husband, Dan McAlvin, tells two love stories: one of the decade-long life Kalda and McAlvin have crafted together, and one of a collection of beloved objects they’ve amassed both separately and as a couple.

Kalda, an illustrator, and McAlvin, a nurse practitioner, bought their three-bedroom unit in a 1905 Mission Revival–style building in 2018 after moving to St. Paul from Brooklyn to be closer to Kalda’s family. But they fell in love with the neighborhood first—after years in New York, they were drawn to its walkability, its green space, and the character within the area’s architecture.

“When this place came on the market, we both agreed on it right away,” Kalda says. “We actually have enough space for Dan to work from home, for me to have a studio, and to host friends and family. And we have an outdoor area, which we never had in New York.”

The home’s dark wood elements, cozy fireplace, and natural light suited the couple’s midcentury aesthetic perfectly: Goods sourced from a lifetime of estate sales, vintage shops, Craigslist searches, and their travels tuck into the home’s nooks and crannies, and artwork by Kalda himself and artists from around the world fills the walls.

And once they settled into their new rhythms as Minnesotans, they discovered new décor shops and vintage haunts to fill the extra space: Items from SouthSide Vintage, Loft Antiques, Eastwood Gallery, and A Rare Bird Antiques have since joined the collection.

“Both of us are collectors,” Kalda says. “That certainly lends itself to an eclectic aesthetic.”