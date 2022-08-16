1 of 10
Pretty in pink: Have a little fun with this playful lantern. Leigh four-light pendant by Mitzi ($1,046), from Muska Lighting, Roseville and Eden Prairie, muskalighting.com
2 of 10
Meloria twisted taper candles
Light it up: Glossy tapers add attitude to the tabletop. Meloria twisted taper candles in multiple colors ($32/pair), from Julia Moss Designs, 647 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 612-444-8682, juliamossdesigns.com
3 of 10
Arabesque encaustic tile
Shape-shifters: Create a bold statement on the wall or floor with encaustic tile. Arabesque encaustic tile ($19.99/sq. ft.), from The Tile Shop, multiple locations, tileshop.com
4 of 10
Traveler outdoor armchair with hood
Lounge act: Curling up with a book never looked so chic. Traveler outdoor armchair with hood ($6,710), from Roche Bobois, 6950 France Ave. S., Edina, 651-374-8333, roche-bobois.com
5 of 10
Aurora cantilever umbrella
Throw some shade: Tilt this 360-degree rotating umbrella wherever you need sun cover. Aurora cantilever umbrella in multiple colors ($3,029), from Peters Billiards, 6150 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-866-8433, petersbilliards.com
6 of 10
Jungle Upholstery
Botanical bliss : Go tropical on outdoor cushions, draperies, or upholstery. Fantasia Jungle in Lichen by Fabricut x Liberty of London (call for pricing), from Francis King Ltd, IMS, 275 Market St., Ste. 262, Mpls., 612-604-0033, francisking.com
7 of 10
White chair
Chill out: Inspired by swanky ’70s style, this faux rattan chair is meant for lingering conversations. Riley outdoor chair by Four Hands (call for pricing), from Francis King Ltd, IMS, 275 Market St., Ste. 465, Mpls., 612-604-0033, francisking.com
8 of 10
Watermelon melamine plate
App server: Serve up bites on small plates with big style. Watermelon melamine plates by Supreme Housewares ($23/set of four), also from Julia Moss Designs
9 of 10
Maris table in Saffron
Hello, sunshine: Powder-coated steel makes this cheery table a breeze to clean. Maris table in Saffron ($549), from Room and Board, 7010 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-927-8835, roomandboard.com
10 of 10
Small Pearl’s Pitcher by Lily Juliet
Pour it on: When your signature cocktail is second only to your signature resin serveware. Small Pearl’s Pitcher by Lily Juliet ($350), also from Julia Moss Designs