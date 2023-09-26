× Expand Photographs by Scott Amundson past-perfect-header Painted paneling on walls and ceilings throughout the house—all reclaimed Douglas fir from Manomin Resawn Timbers—conveys the illusion of an exposed structure. “An exposed structure in an old house was simply a matter of not insulating,” architect Jean Rehkamp Larson says. “This house is insulated, so the beams you see on the interior of this house are not the structure, but they have been laid out in a way that implies they could be.” Big double-hung windows and French doors open wide to the lake.

Summertime cruises on Battle Lake represent some of architect Jean Rehkamp Larson’s most cherished childhood memories. Her mom and grandma would slowly steer the family’s pontoon along the shoreline, taking in the scenery, including the houses. “You always had to be careful, because your voice carried,” Rehkamp Larson laughs. “But we definitely found our favorites, and they were the historic cottages that had been around since the 1920s, ’30s, and ’40s.”

So it was in the spirit of that era that Rehkamp Larson designed a new cottage for an empty nester couple on the Gull Lake Chain. The approach was similar to that for a traditional farmhouse, a topic of expertise for Rehkamp Larson, who wrote the book The Farmhouse: New Inspiration for the Classic American Home, which is considered an authoritative source for the architectural style. “In general, vernacular buildings, when they were built by local people, were logical and simple,” she says. “So a simple gable meets another simple gable in a logical way, then the spaces fit in after that. And that’s the case for a cottage on the lake just like it is for a farmhouse.”

One of the challenges, Rehkamp Larson says, is that today, we expect more out of our rooms and how they relate to one another. “So translating those simple forms to a modern program, or space plan, is where the magic happens,” she says.

Every remodeling project we get to do on an old house teaches us about proportions and how things were put together. That is the best education.” –Jean Rehkamp Larson, Architect

For this cottage, Rehkamp Larson divided 2,100 square feet of space between a pair of gables to better relate to a smaller lake home scale. The larger of the two gables places the living and dining spaces and kitchen on the lake side and guest bedrooms and baths on the street side. In the second, smaller gable, the owner’s suite gets the lake view, and the garage and workshop face the street.

A symmetrical composition of windows on all sides conveys a bygone look—and on the lake side, they’re banks of big double-hungs. “The double-hung was easier to build before we had more modern hardware,” Rehkamp Larson says. But mixing in smaller windows would have been typical, too, so she added awning and casement windows, including the classic in-swing casement. “Again, it had simple hardware—a latch and hinges—so you could just open the window into the space.”

Other architectural elements carrying the cottage theme through include reclaimed Douglas fir paneling and flooring. “Because the flooring is nailed in place and not tongue and groove, it’s going to expand and contract a little bit and just look more homemade, which the homeowners liked the idea of,” Rehkamp Larson says. “And then you’re going to see the surface nails, as well. It’s expressing the way things are put together.”

That kind of character keeps impressing you the more you get to understand it, Rehkamp Larson says. “It’s not about the first impression. It’s about how the house settles in over time—and how you feel it and appreciate it as you experience it.”

× 1 of 8 Expand kitchen Drop Cloth: Farrow and Ball, farrow-ball.com Scene Setter Kitchen cabinetry with inset doors and drawers (where they’re flush with the frame) and exposed hinges hearkens to the past. “That’s the classic way to do cabinetry, and it doesn’t often happen, because it takes more craft to make it this way,” Rehkamp Larson says. × 2 of 8 Expand dining-area Tucked In A banquette and lower ceiling height bring a cozy feeling to the dining area. “There’s nothing better than a bench seat to pile in lots of people and little kids on laps,” Rehkamp Larson says. “You can double the seating at a table with a built-in bench.” × 3 of 8 Expand porch Almost Outdoors Instead of going with a three-season room, the owners opted for a screened porch with roll-up canvas shades. “The acoustic experience of a true screen porch is heavenly,” Rehkamp Larson says. “You really feel like you’re outside when you’re in that space.” × 4 of 8 Expand main-entry Easy Access A glassy link connects the home’s two gables and contains the main entry. “If you’re a 12-year-old and you’re coming to the lake, you might go in one door and straight out the other and just run down to the shore,” Rehkamp Larson says. “That’s the reason you’re there.” × 5 of 8 Expand fireplace Grounded Style The home’s double-sided fireplace and chimney are built out of the same kind of small granite boulders that line the lakes and fill the farm fields of Minnesota. “It’s a nice choice to tie a house to history and to its place, because the stone could’ve been gathered right from the lakeshore and stacked up,” Rehkamp Larson says. × 6 of 8 Expand bedroom Shadow White Farrow and Ball, farrow-ball.com Sweet Dreams The bed in the owner’s suite faces the bank of windows looking onto the lake. Small windows above the bed bring extra light into the adjacent bath. “We’re always looking for ways to bring natural light into spaces, even when they’re interior spaces,” Rehkamp Larson says. × 7 of 8 Expand built-in-dresser Streamlined Storage Built-in dressers for every bedroom, including this one in the owner’s suite, maximize function but save on space. As with the kitchen cabinetry, the drawers are inset to look vintage. × 8 of 8 Expand gables The home’s two gables, deep roof overhang, and big double-hung windows feel true to the cottage style. “It’s a simple form, but you get the nice rhythm of the structure that supports the roof, and the combination of the two gables looks historic and makes the home feel like it’s always been there,” Rehkamp Larson says. Prev Next

Design Details