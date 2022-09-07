Our Uncommon Edge

× Expand Mark D. Williams - Sponsored Content - Header Image Architecture: David Charlez Design Interior design: Chirgos Designs

Build your dream home with your dream team! Not one to "build" ourselves into a corner with so-called specialties, we strive to excel in all areas. We have an established footing in both exceptional value custom homes and large-scale renovation. Our team is comprised of experienced, hard-working, and conscientious people who enjoy sharing their craft with each other. We believe that we make the industry stronger and serve our clients better when we share our expertise.

Whether you’re looking to design a traditional lake home, a modern farmhouse, or a cozy cottage á la Cape Cod, Mark D. Williams Custom Homes will gladly work with either an architect of your choice, or conceptualize and create with you ourselves. Regardless of the scope of your project, we work closely with our clients to ensure that your home meets your lifestyle and provides the most quality and value for your investment. Our design team is available from plan development through the entire selection process, and will provide as much (or as little!) assistance as you need to create a home that reflects you.

One of our most recent new constructions, Deephaven Dream, features everything you would want in a home. Stylish and practical, design forward, yet class in its lines. This home is set in a private setting in the woods but captures south facing light overlooking the pool and patio areas.

Today, Mark D. Williams Custom Homes is an award-winning builder in the Twin Cities. Most recently, we were awarded the prestigious 2021 Builder of the Year Award by Housing First Minnesota. We thoughtfully and skillfully build and transforms a select number of high-end custom homes, bringing the homeowners comfort and joy while helping them create their dream lifestyle. Driven by our four core values; connection, quality, integrity, and creativity, we understand the trust placed upon us with such an incredibly important job. We believe in the transformative power of creativity in our work, and operate with complete integrity the entire process.

Visit our custom home, #144 located at 1085 Heritage Lane, on the Parade of Homes Tour occurring from September 10th - October 22nd, 2022. Situated on a pond on the Luce Line trail, this idyllic home feels tucked in seclusion but is just a breezy golf cart ride to the Lake Minnetonka marina. Beautiful wainscoting, ceiling accents, and custom cabinetry highlight exquisite woodwork and craftsmanship — making it a comfortable and inviting haven.

Mark D. Williams Custom Homes is an award-winning, third-generation family operation in the Twin Cities with over 40 years of experience under our belt. And we still love what we do. In fact, we love dreaming about your dream home as much as you do!