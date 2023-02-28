On the Menu: Pillows and Baskets

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Margo Roberts

Vivir Shop

Come for the tacos, stay for the Mexican-style market. Vivir’s shop is served with a healthy side of personality—punchy patterned textiles, crafted goods by Mexican and local artists, and a slew of taco-forward products, from books to onesies. 1414 NE Quincy St., Mpls., 612-345-5527, vivirmpls.com

Alma Provisions Products

Swing into Alma Provisions, next to Alex and Margo Roberts’s Brasa in south Minneapolis, for a cup of joe, a pastry, and shoppable home goods. The boutique, an outpost of the couple’s Alma restaurant and hotel in Northeast Minneapolis, is at once a kitchen pantry, apothecary (including Margo’s line of lotions and candles), and retail shop featuring fresh finds for the kitchen, bar, and more. Among the giftable treasures (for you or a friend) are table linens, wooden bowls and utensils, and other tabletop items that rotate seasonally. 812 W. 46th St., Mpls., 612-895-1251, almaprovisions.com

Khaluna Handcrafted Goods

Khâluna’s shop features handcrafted baskets, books, pillows, and other home goods largely from chef Ann Ahmed’s home of Laos and from other Southeast Asian countries. 4000 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-345-5199, khaluna.com