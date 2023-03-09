On Our Radar: Spring Greens

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Household items with flower wallpaper behind

There’s a dreamy oasis blooming in the St. Croix River town of Afton.

Step inside Horta Culture to be transported to a European countryside with home and garden goods that tap the senses—aromatic loose-leaf teas and beeswax candles, heirloom gardening tools, houseplants, books, and more. Owners Jill and Nicholas Livingston opened the shop and surrounding gardens nearly a year ago.

“During our travels, we’ve experienced so many places, and we wanted to create this space to give people the tools to bring some of that magic to their own homes,” Jill says.

In addition to the retail and garden offerings, the owners host workshops, such as tea tastings and container building. They also plan to offer food and other picnic provisions to enjoy in the garden or take to the park next door.

3390 St. Croix Trail S., Afton, 651-502-1479, shophortaculture.com