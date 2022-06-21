× Expand Produced by Nicole Crowder; photograph by Graham Tolbert Jorie Kosel sitting against a wall on a rug

Multidisciplinary artist Jorie Kosel put some spring in our step with her artful rugs that come to life through abstract patterns and vibrant colors. Kosel’s textile business, Things Borrowed, grew out of a passion project in between her work as an actor, as a costume designer, and at a local vintage shop.

These days (and nights), you’ll also find her crafting cocktails as a bartender at Demi in Minneapolis. Inspired by natural landscapes and topography, Kosel weaves her creations using wool yarn made from recycled bottles.

“My pieces are not meant to go with everything, to blend into a space or tie things together,” Kosel says. “They’re meant to energize, meant to make you smile.”

The textiles come in a range of sizes, from welcome mats, place mats, and pads for potted plants to art on the wall. Find more of her work on Instagram, @thingsborrowed.