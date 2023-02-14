× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Hello Norden

Hello Norden, an architectural and interior design studio and furnishings shop, is a newcomer in the Northwind Lofts. Owner and principal designer Kassina Folstad’s “nervous system regulating” design approach carries over to the carefully selected furnishings: The palettes are warm and muted, the silhouettes masculine. Misfits of Creation, a highly curated vintage collection of teddy club chairs, leather wingback sofas, and chesterfield love seats, is generating social media buzz. An in-house furniture line is forthcoming. 2400 N. 2nd St., Mpls., hellonorden.com

Mother Co. Plants, which started as a cacti-only shop, now boasts an array of botanicals and more, from cacti and succulents to lush tropical plants, plus artful glass watering cans, terra-cotta pottery, and houseplant fertilizers. 2400 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-293-9287, mother-plants.com

Bauer Bros has been reclaiming building materials and home furnishings since 1960. The 93,000-square-foot salvage shop is stocked with vintage porcelain farmhouse sinks, carved fireplace mantels, and crystal chandeliers, plus old-growth wood beams and reclaimed-tin decking sheets. 2432 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-521-9492, bauerbrosinc.com