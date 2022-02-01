× Expand Photographs by Chad Holder Nicole Crowder relaxing

If you weren’t already familiar with Nicole Crowder’s vibrant furniture and textile designs, get ready. The Minnesota native, who returned home earlier this year, is about to make her mark. Again.

After several years making shelter magazine headlines for her lively textile designs while she lived in Washington, D.C., Crowder is unveiling new projects seemingly by the day since moving back to the Twin Cities, where she grew up and where her family lives. She wasted no time signing two leases: one for her apartment in the heart of Uptown, just blocks from Bde Maka Ska, and another for a 1,200-square-foot studio and workshop space in the Casket Arts Building in Northeast Minneapolis.

As we were making the final edits on this story, Crowder was jetting back and forth between Minneapolis and New York to continue filming her web series for Food52. Come January, her furniture collection for World Market will debut in stores. She recently completed outfitting her new digs—though is a home ever really finished?—and she invited us over for a look inside (and out).

Come on in to see how she transformed a once banal apartment into a respite brimming with Crowder’s signature style.

Expanding to New Heights

“I wanted a place where I could not only be rejuvenated after work in the heart of this beautiful city but do so while enjoying a cocktail as well,” designer Nicole Crowder says of her balcony, which offers a bird’s-eye view in the heart of Uptown. She made the space work like an indoor room with a rug, seating, and side tables so she can flip through a magazine or read a book.

“I’m happily amazed at how this apartment seems to contract and expand all at the same time. If it’s cute, I’m going to find a corner for it.”

A Fresh Start

Crowder wasn’t shy about putting her imprint on her new apartment, starting with creating statement walls. “There was no fear of experimenting, only a desire for self-expression through personal style,” she says. “I trust that if something doesn’t work out, it can always be changed.”

High and Low

In the kitchen, Crowder defined the space by punching up a slice of the wall with a coat of bold purple paint (Stiletto Heels by Clark and Kensington) on the lower portion and, above it, hand-painting the hash marks with turquoise paint from the fabric store. She picked up the vintage bar cart from Loft Antiques and painted it electric blue.

Spacial Matters

“I wanted to maximize the living and dining rooms, but I also wanted to create sections so that my living room felt separate from the kitchen and dining table,” Crowder says. She made the base of the outer kitchen counter a focal point by covering it in a graphic textile. She also re-covered the midcentury modern dining chairs with woven fabric by P/Kaufmann (she’s a fan of one of the company’s design directors, Annicia Adams Durka).

Artful Impact

Throughout her apartment, Crowder displays her vibrant art collection, which ranges from pieces her friends and family have gifted to finds she’s picked up at craft markets and boutiques. Sometimes, she even stretches her fabrics across a canvas to make her own art. Mostly neutral furniture allows art, accessories, and pillows to provide the pop.

Form and Function

Crowder says she’s drawn to symmetry to create balance and order—both in her textile designs and in her home. In the living room, she split up the sectional. “It makes the living room more conversational and creates a natural partition between it and the dining room,” she says. The hand-painted hash marks on the wall pick up on the rug’s repeating lines.

“As a renter, I try to make each of my apartments my home for however long I can. It means filling my apartment with things that may not have any sort of permanence beyond the present, because this is where I lay my head now.”

Visual Inspiration

A freestanding bookshelf tucks into an empty wall just off the living room to house some of Crowder’s library of design books and art collections. “Culturally, I’ve always been around people and homes that adorned themselves in lots of color and bold jewelry and fabrics,” she says. “I think that’s why I’ve always been bold with color and fabric in my work.”

Mix and Mingle

On one wall in her bedroom, Crowder hand-painted a pattern she created for Home52. She designed the tub chair as part of her World Market collection, which debuts in January. “It’s the perfect shape, and the pattern fits into almost any space,” she says.

On a Roll

“I’m inspired by many things,” Crowder says of her research gathering for upcoming designs. “Some are more tactile, like fashion and traveling and patterns that naturally occur in or that I notice in nature,” she says. “Other inspirations are more cerebral, like spirituality, music, and dreams. I keep an open mind about inspirations because they can come from anywhere.”

Creative Sessions

Although her apartment has a tight footprint, Crowder’s new studio in the Casket Arts Building offers plenty of room to expand for her furniture design work. She also plans to offer DIY workshops there beginning late winter/early spring 2022.

Three’s Company

Nicole Crowder shares some new-to-her folks on her radar.

The Styl’d Life

In addition to designing homes, TV and movie sets, and events, Nina Belton curates and sells home goods online and at pop-up events around the Twin Cities. 612-267-5380, thestyldlife.com

Bluebird Floral

Crowder’s assistant introduced her to Bluebird owner Becky Anderson, who created a floral cloud that hangs in Crowder’s new design studio. 612-568-2090, bluebirdfloral.com

Bailey Builds

“I am obsessed with the wood pieces Anna and her husband, Nathanael, create from reclaimed wood,” Crowder says. The Duluth-based business often pops up at Minneapolis markets. 218-481-7799, baileybuilds.com