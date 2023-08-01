× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Alfred Pillsbury Mansion

Two steps into the Alfred Pillsbury Mansion, a limestone Tudor Revival masterpiece in Minneapolis’s Whittier neighborhood, and Matthew Trettel, CEO of Chrom Expo Services and The Wedding Guys, and Ryan Hanson, CCO of BeEvents, knew it was going to be their future home.

Sure, its proximity to bustling Eat Street and Mia are definite perks, but Trettel and Hanson’s biggest draw was the property’s 1903 architecture.

“It aligns with our passion for history,” says Trettel of the 10,000-square-foot mansion. “You just can’t replicate the level of detail found in the house.”

Of course, a 120-year-old home doesn’t exactly fit the needs of a modern couple looking to grow their family. Trettel and Hanson like to say they approach interior design with a “European sensibility” and have made it their goal to bring the home back to where it was originally while also revamping some spaces to suit today’s lifestyle.

× Expand Matthew Trettel and Ryan Hanson

Trettel and Hanson are also partnering with the American Society of Interior Designers Minnesota (ASID MN) to bring back the ASID Design Home (formerly the Showcase Home) next spring (it’s been on hiatus since 2018).

“We want to embrace and honor the rich architecture and details of the home while utilizing the talents of the interior designers to translate it into what living today looks like,” Trettel says, adding that they also plan to host other community-centric and public-facing events at the house, like special holiday design challenges and artist showcases .

“We want to help bridge and build community while also spotlighting Whittier,” says Trettel. “There needs to be a different conversation about Minneapolis right now—and we want to be a part of that narrative shift.”