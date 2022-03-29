× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams round table with books Three Graces, a home goods emporium, is now open at Selby and Snelling. It’s the brainchild of two local interior designers, Amy Kelly and Bre McMillan.

When interior designers Amy Kelly and Bre McMillan came across an abandoned, boarded-up brick charmer in St. Paul’s Merriam Park, they immediately saw the potential.

Having owned their own respective interior design businesses in the past, Kelly and McMillan have joined forces to open a new design studio and retail space, Three Graces.

“We have very similar aesthetics—we love an eclectic, layered, and storied look,” says Kelly. “It just seemed like the right fit to team up.”

Named after Antonio Canova’s statue, Three Graces represents elegance, beauty, and mirth—just what the duo hopes to instill in their clients’ homes and in their retail store, which features a wall of to-the-trade textiles and a curated mix of evolving dishware, art, furniture and case goods, coffee table books, and other home accessories.

1605 Selby Ave., St. Paul, threegraceshome.com