Photo by Colleen Eversman
Dried Flora hand-painted wallpaper
Petal power: Bring the outside in with a minimalistic floral motif that serves just the right amount of whimsy. Dried Flora hand-painted wallpaper (price available upon request), by She She, bysheshe.com
Woodland Fauna Children’s Wall Mural
Kid-friendly: A peel-and-stick self-adhesive option is perfect for adding personality to a little one’s room. Woodland Fauna Children’s Wall Mural ($100), by Robin Ann Meyer, robinannmeyer.com
Landscape Mural Wallpaper
Soft accent: Add a dose of nature and tranquility with a landscape-inspired print. Landscape Mural Wallpaper ($350), from West Elm, North Loop and Edina, westelm.com
Night Heron Mural wallpaper
Moody and modern Moody and modern: A dark, dramatic motif adds warmth to any space. Night Heron Mural wallpaper ($395), by Hygge and West, hyggeandwest.com