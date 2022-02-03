A Mural Moment

From fine-lined to decorative and dramatic, murals have made a comeback. Thanks to a handful of local brands and artists giving the ancient practice a contemporary spin, it’s easy to make a powerful statement in any room.

Photo by Colleen Eversman

Petal power: Bring the outside in with a minimalistic floral motif that serves just the right amount of whimsy. Dried Flora hand-painted wallpaper (price available upon request), by She She, bysheshe.com

Kid-friendly: A peel-and-stick self-adhesive option is perfect for adding personality to a little one’s room. Woodland Fauna Children’s Wall Mural ($100), by Robin Ann Meyer, robinannmeyer.com

Soft accent: Add a dose of nature and tranquility with a landscape-inspired print. Landscape Mural Wallpaper ($350), from West Elm, North Loop and Edina, westelm.com

Moody and modern Moody and modern: A dark, dramatic motif adds warmth to any space. Night Heron Mural wallpaper ($395), by Hygge and West, hyggeandwest.com