Minneapolis Home + Garden Virtual Showroom 2021

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for

Minneapolis Home + Garden Show

× Expand Photo courtesy of Getty Home Office

Since the beginning of the pandemic, horticulture experts have seen people turn to gardening—whether out of a desire for homegrown ingredients, to develop a green thumb, or simply a lack of other activities. All aboard the green train. Read more >>

Every great space starts with a solid foundation. For a deck, that means ditching basic boards for versatile, customizable flooring designs and building the outdoor room of your stay-at-home dreams. Read more >>

Since the stay-at-home stir-crazy set in, our backyards have become a welcome escape. Local landscapers expect this year’s yards to round out the getaway experience with modern firepits, DIY horticulture, and posh paver patios. Let the planning begin. Read more >>

What was previously a luxury afforded to a privileged few is now considered the norm: 9-to-5 home officing. Local experts tackle outfitting your home office and making your WFH workspace work for you. Read more >>

This article originally appeared in the March 2021 issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine. Find more information in the Home + Garden Virtual Showroom, live March 13.