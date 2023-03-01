Minneapolis Home + Garden Show 2023

March 1 – March 5 | Minneapolis Convention Center, homeandgardenshow.com

by Shutterstock First-person POV in kayak facing the sunset

"Up North" is a state of mind and a state of place, conjuring images of cabins, pine trees, and lakes that beckon you for some R+R. Read more

Pop star, a new variety of the best-selling endless summer hydrangeas from Minnesota's Bailey Nurseries, will be making its debut. Read more

Courtesy of Kaitlin Evans Photography Leslie Davis + Lyndsay Lamb

HGTV’s Unsellable Houses stars and twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb talk tasteful trends and textures, twinning, and how to retool your home without breaking the bank. Read more

by Shutterstock

The 2023 Idea Home at the Minneapolis Home + Garden Show aims to help you unleash the true hygge potential of your home. Read more

Courtesy of Christopher Knight Christoper Knight

Christopher Knight on comfort, couches, and his career as Peter Brady. Read more

From unique designs to luxe amenities, the units displayed in this year's Shed Village show homeowners how to level up their work + play space. Read more

Twin Cities landscape designers plant seeds of inspiration for creating the ultimate backyard this spring. Read more