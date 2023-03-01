The Minneapolis Home + Garden Show 2023
March 1 – March 5 | Minneapolis Convention Center, homeandgardenshow.com
First-person POV in kayak facing the sunset
Maximizing Minnesota's Playground
"Up North" is a state of mind and a state of place, conjuring images of cabins, pine trees, and lakes that beckon you for some R+R. Read more
Star of the Show
Pop star, a new variety of the best-selling endless summer hydrangeas from Minnesota's Bailey Nurseries, will be making its debut. Read more
Leslie Davis + Lyndsay Lamb
Complementary Colors
HGTV’s Unsellable Houses stars and twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb talk tasteful trends and textures, twinning, and how to retool your home without breaking the bank. Read more
Going Modern Scandinavian
The 2023 Idea Home at the Minneapolis Home + Garden Show aims to help you unleash the true hygge potential of your home. Read more
Christoper Knight
From The Brady Bunch to Designs with a Punch
Christopher Knight on comfort, couches, and his career as Peter Brady. Read more
Shedding Tiers
From unique designs to luxe amenities, the units displayed in this year's Shed Village show homeowners how to level up their work + play space. Read more
Home is Where the Yard is
Twin Cities landscape designers plant seeds of inspiration for creating the ultimate backyard this spring. Read more