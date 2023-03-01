Minneapolis Home + Garden Show 2023

Everything you need to know about the five-day event at the Minneapolis Convention Center, featuring Christopher Knight from The Brady Bunch, the Unsellable Houses twins, cold-hardy hydrangeas, and, new to the line-up this year, an Up North Escape.

The Minneapolis Home + Garden Show 2023

March 1 – March 5 | Minneapolis Convention Center, homeandgardenshow.com

Maximizing Minnesota's Playground

"Up North" is a state of mind and a state of place, conjuring images of cabins, pine trees, and lakes that beckon you for some R+R. Read more

Star of the Show

Pop star, a new variety of the best-selling endless summer hydrangeas from Minnesota's Bailey Nurseries, will be making its debut. Read more

Complementary Colors

HGTV’s Unsellable Houses stars and twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb talk tasteful trends and textures, twinning, and how to retool your home without breaking the bank. Read more

Going Modern Scandinavian

The 2023 Idea Home at the Minneapolis Home + Garden Show aims to help you unleash the true hygge potential of your home. Read more

From The Brady Bunch to Designs with a Punch

Christopher Knight on comfort, couches, and his career as Peter Brady. Read more

Shedding Tiers

From unique designs to luxe amenities, the units displayed in this year's Shed Village show homeowners how to level up their work + play space. Read more

Home is Where the Yard is

Twin Cities landscape designers plant seeds of inspiration for creating the ultimate backyard this spring. Read more