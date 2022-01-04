× Expand living room Photographs by Wing Ho

“How do you design a space that makes people feel like they can come in, sit in your chairs, have a cup of tea, and enjoy themselves?” asks Becky Anderson, explaining the vibe she and her husband, David, wanted in their new house near Bde Maka Ska. Opening their home to others has always been a big part of the couple’s life. The Andersons raised their three children in Los Angeles and hosted a revolving door of birthday parties, holiday celebrations, and informal hangouts. That convivial spirit followed them to Boulder, Colorado, where they landed for a few years, and then to Minneapolis in 2020. Bringing little more than a favorite piece of art—a vivid abstract painted by a friend—the Andersons worked with designer Victoria Sass to make their house a welcoming home.

Incorporating lots of color was important—playing off the artwork and tapping into Becky’s profession as an owner of Bluebird Floral Design. “One of the best parts of moving here has been getting to know the local flower farmers and their passion for growing beautiful organic flowers,” Becky says. Sass found additional chromatic and material inspiration in the earthy aesthetic of California-based Heath Ceramics, but her primary muse was the Andersons. “They’re such kind, generous, and mindful people. I wanted to reflect that joy,” she says.

Sass was also resolute about building on, not covering up, the home’s history. Constructed in the early 2000s with Scandinavian and Japanese influences (blond woodwork, frosted glass that mimics rice paper, and a soaking tub in the owners’ bathroom), the home still has a relevant style, at least in Sass’s eyes. “Appreciating the house’s story, the owner’s story, and adding a little of my own perspective is what makes an interesting, eclectic design.”

× 1 of 6 Expand round table with four chairs A Noguchi Akari light sculpture solved the problem of what to do with a large paneled wall. “We decided to leave it unadorned and let the space breathe a little,” says designer Victoria Sass. When illuminated at night, the paper fixture throws off a soft glow that homeowners Becky and David Anderson enjoy. Curved Crate and Barrel chairs surround a round bluestone-and-oak table—an ideal spot for playing games with friends. The hand-painted vase is from Jordan McDonald Studio. × 2 of 6 Expand living room The home’s original gray stone fireplace was in dire need of a refresh. Painted white to match the wall color and bring out its texture, it now fits the home’s clean aesthetic and draws the eye to the rich tones of the cozy seating arrangement. × 3 of 6 Expand living room It was a balancing act offsetting the chill of the vaulted space without sacrificing its airiness or detracting from the lake views, Sass says. “We didn’t want it to feel like tiny furniture on the ground and vast amounts of space above.” The solution was a pair of sofas: one from the Addison collection by Patricia Edwards upholstered in a fabric inspired by a Japanese tie-dyeing technique, shibori, and another from Lawson-Fenning in tufted green linen. Moroso quilted armchairs from ROAM, which Becky says everyone wants to sit in, complete the grouping. “The visual and tactile diversity helps keep you engaged with what is happening around you in the space, and the great volumes above and around you become secondary,” Sass says. × 4 of 6 Expand wall hanging The zero-waste rug from Winsome Goods is made from textile scraps and hung like a tapestry above the home’s original built-in maple console. “We love that it has a little movement,” Becky says. Glazed green earthenware from J. Atelier, books from Isles Studio, and a sculptural lamp from Lostine create an engaging and balanced tableau × 5 of 6 Expand Kitchen Subtle color warms up the kitchen—deep green ceramic backsplash from Daltile, soft sage on Muuto counter stools, and earthy terra-cotta on the island pendants. × 6 of 6 Expand Dining room “We’re adventurous and wanted our home to be comfortable and colorful,” Becky says. Pink velvet dining chairs from Blu Dot offer an embracing seat at the table while a meandering steel chandelier (Palindrome from RBW) jump-starts conversation without blocking the view of Bde Maka Ska. “With statement lighting, you need to let the star shine—don’t overdo it or compete with multiple fixtures,” Sass says. “The slim profile of this fixture was a great fit. With four adjustable, dimmable LED lamps, we get a variety of lighting atmospheres out of one fixture.” Easy-to-care-for FLOR carpet squares help define the area. Prev Next

Designer: Victoria Sass, Prospect Refuge Studio, 4801 Nicollet Ave., Mpls., 612-789-2507, prospectrefugestudio.com