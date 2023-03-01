Maximizing Minnesota's Playground

× Expand by Shutterstock First-person POV in kayak facing the sunset

Bedecked with boats, docks, and ATVs is the Up North Escape, home to a host of professionals eager to help you imagine the outdoor possibilities. Foster Bros. Marine invites you to hop aboard its Starcraft pontoons, replete with features like touchscreen displays and Bimini tops for sun protection. “At this show, we are excited to be able to introduce our pontoons and Foster Bros. Marine to a general audience and let everyone know what we’re all about,” says owner Mark Foster. “Even though we will have pontoons there, we’re available to chat about any one of our fishing boat lines, other products, or services—bring whatever questions are on your mind. We love talking with people about how they spend the day on the water and getting them into the right pontoon.”

At Paddle North, the team believes spending more time on the water is crucial to finding truth, balance, and clarity in life. “Typically, we try to make our display with a lot of bare metals and woods. We keep the aesthetic natural-feeling, like our products,” says Will Wiederich, event sales specialist for Paddle North. Attendees will be able to interact with their products, including the brand’s Krave Kayak 3.0, which will be available just in time for the water sports season. “It’s our groundbreaking inflatable kayak, but with a couple of changes and tweaks to make them even better,” says Wiederich. “Speaking from our industry background, I’m seeing a lot of technology in clothing and products that is allowing us to stay out year-round, which is making winter more exciting and fun.”

Tousley Motorsports will also be on hand to show you the latest in ATVs, UTVs, and watercraft.

