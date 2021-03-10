Photographs by Josh Grubbs—styling by Lisa Evidon
modern living room with roaring fire in fireplace
In her living room, stylist Lisa Evidon pairs Rypen lounge chairs with a leather chaise. “It was one of the first pieces we bought for this house, and I’ve loved it ever since,” she says. The mirror collection above the mantel displays finds from Etsy and eBay.
Lisa Evidon is no stranger to being on set.
Still, the Minneapolis-based photo stylist got a little camera shy when we asked her to give us a behind-the-scenes tour of her home. As a stylist, Evidon has built her career sizing up spaces, pulling props, and arranging vignettes for commercial and editorial photo shoots, so her days (and sometimes nights) are spent mostly behind the lens.
When it comes to decorating her Linden Hills 1952 rambler, Evidon says, her job can become a hazard. “I am often so influenced by the things I encounter while working for a client, be it a new color combination or a new material,” she says. “I’m always moving things around and switching things up, adding new pieces and editing old ones out.” Though her decor is eclectic, there are the constants: her family, which includes her husband, Jeff; their Great Pyrenees rescue, Leo; and the couple’s two grown daughters (when they’re in town visiting).
These days, Evidon, who studied 3D design at the U of M and later worked as a window and display retail merchandiser, counts among her clients Room and Board, Target, Rypen, and magazines such as Better Homes and Gardens and Country Living. Part of the work means keeping her eyes peeled for new inspiration. “I follow so many varied people in the design industry through books and social media,” she says. “It’s especially important for a stylist to follow people with differing styles and ideas.”
Among Evidon’s recent inspirations are Beata Heuman, Studio DB, Commune Design, Nickey Kehoe, and Amber Lewis. She also likes to flip through European décor magazines to spot trends before they appear en masse in the States. By synthesizing trends, Evidon doesn’t sweat changing up the look at home: “I live for a good mix. My taste leans toward modern and clean lines, but I love to mix color, pattern, vintage pieces, and different eras to create tension and interest,” she says. “You kind of need to love trend to be a stylist, but I try to incorporate the current trends within my aesthetic and in things I can easily move out when I’m over it.”
Did someone just say prop sale? Yes, please!
Lisa Evidon sitting in her living room with her dog
Curate and collect—Evidon’s living room is a 3D look into layering a room with personality. The Blu Dot sofa is flanked by Room and Board leather-and-chrome chairs. A vintage string light fixture hangs overhead. She used a string of wool rug color samples as a door hanger. Plants, art, and books round out the room.
Front hall with a mirror and a chandelier
Vigilantly vintage—Evidon fell in love with the Venetian glass mirror in her front hall at a now closed shop. “I came back three times to check on it before I was finally able to purchase it,” she says. She spent hours on eBay looking for the ’70s chandelier. “It’s acrylic and the closest I’ll probably ever come to the real Murano glass tiered chandelier I lust after.”
small reading table on the edge of the living room
Instant age—Vintage art from Succotash in St. Paul pairs with retail finds such as the Jonathan Adler lamp and Target Sunnyvale woven dining chair in this living room vignette. Evidon says she shops Half Price Books for coffee-table books as the necessary layer to finish a room. “Look for simple spines and graphic covers,” she says.
vanity in bedroom
In the bedroom, Evidon pulled in her grandmother’s vanity as a side table. “I’ve had it for years and painted it several years ago and added vintage brass knobs from Etsy and a custom piece of glass to make it more durable,” she says. “I do my makeup here every day.” The woman’s-face print is by Hayley Mitchell, and the black-and-white photo above it is a test shot Evidon worked on with a photographer in Miami when she was just getting started as a stylist.
kitchen table with graphic yellow and white design
“My daugher and I used FrogTape and paint to create this design on the wall. People always think it’s wallpaper,” Evidon says.
Office with eclectic art on the wall
Above her Room and Board Outlet desk, Evidon displays art culled from concerts, museums, and vintage boutiques.
couch against blue wall
An old lab cart from the U of M sits alongside a couch that flips down to make a twin bed in Evidon’s dressing room/office.
front entry with a vintage table
n the front entry, a vintage table holds lamps from Amazon and West Elm vases. The damask wallpaper is Edo from Osborne and Little.