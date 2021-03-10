× Expand Photographs by Josh Grubbs—styling by Lisa Evidon modern living room with roaring fire in fireplace In her living room, stylist Lisa Evidon pairs Rypen lounge chairs with a leather chaise. “It was one of the first pieces we bought for this house, and I’ve loved it ever since,” she says. The mirror collection above the mantel displays finds from Etsy and eBay.

Lisa Evidon is no stranger to being on set.

Still, the Minneapolis-based photo stylist got a little camera shy when we asked her to give us a behind-the-scenes tour of her home. As a stylist, Evidon has built her career sizing up spaces, pulling props, and arranging vignettes for commercial and editorial photo shoots, so her days (and sometimes nights) are spent mostly behind the lens.

When it comes to decorating her Linden Hills 1952 rambler, Evidon says, her job can become a hazard. “I am often so influenced by the things I encounter while working for a client, be it a new color combination or a new material,” she says. “I’m always moving things around and switching things up, adding new pieces and editing old ones out.” Though her decor is eclectic, there are the constants: her family, which includes her husband, Jeff; their Great Pyrenees rescue, Leo; and the couple’s two grown daughters (when they’re in town visiting).

These days, Evidon, who studied 3D design at the U of M and later worked as a window and display retail merchandiser, counts among her clients Room and Board, Target, Rypen, and magazines such as Better Homes and Gardens and Country Living. Part of the work means keeping her eyes peeled for new inspiration. “I follow so many varied people in the design industry through books and social media,” she says. “It’s especially important for a stylist to follow people with differing styles and ideas.”

Among Evidon’s recent inspirations are Beata Heuman, Studio DB, Commune Design, Nickey Kehoe, and Amber Lewis. She also likes to flip through European décor magazines to spot trends before they appear en masse in the States. By synthesizing trends, Evidon doesn’t sweat changing up the look at home: “I live for a good mix. My taste leans toward modern and clean lines, but I love to mix color, pattern, vintage pieces, and different eras to create tension and interest,” she says. “You kind of need to love trend to be a stylist, but I try to incorporate the current trends within my aesthetic and in things I can easily move out when I’m over it.”

Did someone just say prop sale? Yes, please!