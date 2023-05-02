× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Cheetahs and pillows × 2 of 2 Expand Vivid Interior Design’s new North Loop retail concept Vivid Interior Design’s new North Loop retail concept, Vivid Home, stocks designer-driven goods for outfitting every room in your home. Prev Next

Bryn Mawr’s Vivid Interior Design has rebranded its retail concept from Reviv to Vivid Home and opened a new showroom and storefront in the North Loop. The 4,000-square-foot space, merchandised like a home and styled with vignettes to represent its team of designers’ favorite brands, features products ranging from furniture, lighting, and floor coverings to art, upholstery, bedding, bath, apothecary, and tabletop goods.

“We went all in,” says Ethan Allen, Vivid’s retail director. “Clients will be able to sit and really experience and have a more cohesive understanding of what a piece is going to look and feel like in your space.” 100 2nd Ave. N., Mpls., vividhomempls.com

× Expand Cups and saucers

The Abundant Kitchen has more than just chef-driven kitchen essentials at its two locations in Buffalo and Excelsior. “All the product is carefully selected by me and my husband, Travis,” says shop owner Becki Melvie. Beyond the stylish cutting boards and cookware, there is fine art, Polish pottery, and Irish crystal stemware. Melvie studied at Ballymaloe Cookery School in County Cork, Ireland, and channels her experience into hands-on cooking classes at her Buffalo shop. Upcoming classes range from evenings baking puff pastry and chicken pot pie to cooking date nights and customizable private classes.

Visit abundantkitchen.shop for shop details and a sampling of Melvie’s favorite recipes, which are also featured in her book (published in 2020), The Abundant Kitchen: Recipes from the Culinary Classroom for the Family Home Cook.

× Expand Melek Petek

After operating online and popping up at local craft and vintage markets, Melek Petek decided to go all in with Petek Trading Co., a new storefront now open in downtown St. Paul. Influenced by centuries-old traditions in her native country, Petek’s brand specializes in Turkish home décor—like knotted vintage kilim rugs and textiles, Christmas stockings, towels, pillow covers, and coasters (made from salvaged rug scraps).

“Managing a physical store allows me to create the space and conversations I want to have about Turkish crafts,” says Petek. Shop her textiles and a selection of leather loafers, olive wood kitchen goods, and handmade mosaic lamps and candleholders in-store and online.

24 7th Pl. W., St. Paul, petektradingco.com