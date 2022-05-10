× Expand Photographs by Marian Parsons, Feels Like Home dining room Artful Impact: Blogger Marian Parsons never shies away from DIY. After struggling to decide how to personalize the home’s dark and boxy dining room, she painted a mural on a whim. “One morning, I broke out the paint, and I just didn’t stop,” she laughs. “It’s very loose and drippy and watery, but it makes such a great statement.”

Marian Parsons never imagined she’d feel at home in a beige-and-cream builder-grade suburban home. The author, artist, and blogger (known as Miss Mustard Seed online) amassed hundreds of thousands of readers and followers by sharing DIY tips and room tours of her 1940s Pennsylvania Cape Cod home—and, when she and her family moved to Rochester in 2017, she dreamed of renovating an old farmhouse in the Minnesota countryside. But she struggled to find an older home that fit her family’s needs, and they ended up buying an early-2000s build instead. “I remember thinking, when we picked this house, that my blog audience would be so disappointed,” Marian recalls. “But what I found was quite the opposite—I received so many comments from people saying how much my house was like theirs. So it became this very relevant story of customizing a house that was built to be very generic.” This connection with her followers inspired Marian to write her recently published second book, Feels Like Home, which is filled with photos and tips guiding readers through the evolution of her home—from drab and bland to colorful and collected. Here’s a look at a few of her rooms.

“I love buying stuff used—it’s my favorite way to buy. I prefer that to going into a new store and looking for something. I love old things.” —Marian Parsons, homeowner