Making a Magical Holiday Season at Home

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



× Expand Photo courtesy of Bachman's Fireplace Mantel Holiday Decor

Dear Ms. B,

Our family is forgoing the big holiday gathering this year, and I could sure use some ideas to make the house sparkle and keep the spirits bright!

—Holly Day Dreams

Illustration by Libby VanderPloeg Ms. B Scarf Illustration

My Dear Holly,

Even if you have had to postpone plans, you absolutely do not—should not!—have to delay delighting your senses. I’ve got a few easy ideas to make this season magical for your nearest and dearest.

Dress Up Your Door

Make an entrance with a wow-worthy wreath. You can never go wrong with the classic evergreen with white pinecones and a red bow. Or grab some garlands and faux stems and freehand your own custom wreath (I’m partial to the letter B). What about a wall basket filled with big, bauble-y ornaments tucked among some evergreen boughs? Or dried hydrangea and berries from your garden? The only limit is your imagination.

Set the Scene

Even if your celebration is a little smaller this year, use the opportunity to go all out and set an extra-special table. When it comes to place settings, mix paper products in with your fine china. And have some fun! Paper lets you take risks with patterns and colors that you may not want to commit to in your permanent collection. Looking for the crown jewel to make your quarantine crew feel like royalty? Create a centerpiece by adding your favorite ornaments on a bed of evergreens down the middle of your table.

Make Your Mantel Magical

The hearth is the heart of your home. Create an oasis of soothing light with lanterns across your mantel. Fill them with holiday delights, like candles, string lights, and faux or real flowers. For a fresh twist on tradition, incorporate the color blue in your palette this year. A fan of succulents? Arrange them on the mantel (or table) and weave in velvet ribbon, lights, gold accents, or a favorite holiday décor piece, like a reindeer, for a runaway holiday hit.

And remember, dear Holly, joy is effervescent. Let it bubble up.

Yours in twinkle lights and treetops,

×

Photo courtesy of Bachman's Frosted Lodge Planting

Pick Me Up

Brighten someone’s season with a fresh holiday arrangement delivered to their doorstep. Like a hug, from a safe distance. Frosted Lodge (pictured right) from Bachman's, bachmans.com

Meet the Twin Cities' new gardening columnist and your new best friend, Ms. B. Read more of her encouraging tips and guidance on all things digging, planting, and blooming in her column each month in Mpls.St.Paul Magazine and here.