This feature was written by Studio MSP writers. While some of our advertisers were sourced, no advertiser paid to be included.

× Expand Photo by Spacecrafting eleven

With new apartment buildings stacking up on seemingly every corner across the Twin Cities, the options can be overwhelming. We’ve broken down some of the newest and coolest communities so you can choose the ideal location and lifestyle for your next move. From fitness-friendly amenities to all about four-legged friends to age-restricted communities—here’s your guide to the high life.

For the Movers

OK, we only have four months of bearable outdoor weather, but we savor them to the max. No need to play Monopoly to buy Park Place—these structures are stacked with outdoor-friendly amenities and features. And when the weather turns, these properties have a smattering of sweat amenities inside, from saunas and spas to dedicated studios.

The Triple Crown is heating up Shakopee: A sun-soaked terrace features a heated pool and a hot tub (open year-round!), plus firepits, lounge areas, a yoga lawn, and space for yard games. Outdoor gardens and walking trails throughout the expansive grounds give you and your four-legged friends room to roam. When Frosty returns, take to the indoor pool, sauna, fitness center, and yoga studio to stay toasty. Shakopee, thetriplecrownapts.com

When we’re smothered with snow, 610 West has the answer, connecting the four buildings and many amenities on its property with underground corridors. Explore the great indoors with an indoor pool and hot tub, a sauna, a card room, and a game room with pool and air hockey tables and a sports simulator. If you must go outside, you have options: Find that Goldilocks fit with three outdoor pool terraces and two courtyards with bocce ball courts and putting greens. Brooklyn Park, 610west.com

Making his debut this summer, The Fred is your new sporty BFF: A multisport simulator means golf, baseball, or even zombie dodgeball (no matter what Mother Nature says!). The indoor fitness center has cycling and yoga studios, and an outdoor sport court is just the platform to test your pickleball prowess. Stoke your competitive side with lawn games and a game room with billiards and arcade games. This brand-spankin’-new Edina building pours into the Nine Mile Creek Regional Trail and Fred Richards Park for when the weather is on our side. Edina, frededina.com

Rendering by Cain VR waterbury-house The plaid-clad simulator lounge at Waterbury House

Waterbury House opened in June at the intersection of Lake Street and Excelsior Boulevard in Uptown. This bougie new build cranks up your workout with a rooftop fitness center (with floor-to-ceiling window views) and a yoga lawn. Activate vacay mode on the rooftop deck with a pool, hot tub, and cabanas. A sports simulator has bowling, baseball, soccer, and 41 renowned golf courses within a luxe lounge, and—for sun days—the complex offers complimentary recreational water rentals and bike rentals. The cherry on top: The Waterbury House Restaurant boasts a coffee bar and bakery, alongside a restaurant. Call it The Suite Life. Mpls., waterburyhousempls.com

Maybe catch Leo doing laps in the courtyard pool at Gatsby Apartments, where a fitness center, yoga room, and hot tub complete the fit pack. This downtown high-riser is blocks from Franklin Steele Park and Elliot Park for that daily dose of green (skip the kale juice!). Mpls., thegatsbylife.com

Tucked into the hottest pocket in Minneapolis, Maverick is North Loop’s newest resident. The building draws the outdoors in with river views, two courtyards, and a sky lounge with a terrace. The sundeck has heated seating (because it’s Minnesota—shrug), plus there’s an outdoor hot tub and—on the rare chance anyone gets hot—a pool. Fire tables and a game area make for the perfect warm-weather party pad. Plus, an on-site Starbucks means you never have to brew your own fuel. Mpls., liveatmaverick.com

Pretend you’re on vacation, reading that beach novel that’s lived on your nightstand for far too long, as you lounge in the Hammock Zone at Forte on the Park. This modern looker in the Mill District has a year-round hot tub with downtown views, a rooftop terrace, and a rooftop sky lounge that gazes at Gold Medal Park. Mpls., forteapts.com

Fifteen residences remain open (as of press time) in Minnesota’s tallest residential building, Eleven. Clad with private heated terraces and up-close-and-personal city views, the 42-story building’s arched base and storied structure snuggle right into the Minneapolis skyline. The almost half-acre outdoor space includes a 25-yard lap pool, spa hot tub, splash pads for the kids, grilling stations, and meticulous landscaping. Even Carrie Bradshaw would be jealous. Mpls., elevenontheriver.com

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Spacecrafting eleven-terrace Eleven’s outdoor terrace—almost half an acre!—includes a lap pool and ample space for lounging (next image). × 2 of 2 Expand eleven-terrace-2 Prev Next

Undergoing expansion this summer, The Reserve at Mendota Village is all about reaching for those rays. Besides the standard pool and sun deck, amenities include a rooftop patio and rooftop solar garden for soaking in sunshine. Break up with your gym membership with pickleball courts, a fitness center, and a yoga studio on-site. Mendota Heights, reservemendotavillage.com

If you’re thinking condos equal big-city living, kick your expectations to the curb. About 10 miles from St. Paul, in North Oaks, Hill Farm Condominiums is a modern retreat on 22 acres, surrounded by 300 acres (!!) of conservancy land. Massive windows frame wildly stunning views, and a community patio is decked out with an outdoor kitchen and fire tables. Condos are outfitted with luxury appliances from Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Asko. Are you packing yet? North Oaks, hillfarmcondos.com

For the Furry Friends

Everyone knows it’s your pet’s world—you’re just living in it. To keep Fido happy, these fur-iendly communities have ample amenities, from bathing areas to play areas (and plenty of perks for humans too!). These spots get two paws up.

Linden Hills reads like a small town amid the nature-city fusion of south Minneapolis. From The Abbott Residences, leash up and take your four-legged bestie on many a doggy date: Walk to Lyndale Farmstead dog park, Copilot Dog Outfitters, and Chuck and Don’s (’cause who doesn’t ne

Photo courtesy of Hill Farm Condominiums hill-farm-condos The conservancy-surrounded patio at Hill Farm Condominiums

ed a new toy every week?). The condos feature modern finishes, black-rimmed windows, gas ranges, and soft-close cabinets to store Spot’s snacks in style. Mpls., theabbottmpls.com

The dog days are never over at Platform Apartments’ four-season dog park with a heated turf and overhead heating to keep pups and their humans warm. An adjacent washing station keeps paws and floors clean. The rooftop hangout is begging for PTO with swing chairs and raised garden beds, and a third-floor terrace features a pool, a year-round hot tub, an outdoor fireplace, a bar with a TV, and outdoor games. St. Paul, platform747.com

Springs at Willowbrooke says your home should feel like a resort. Townhome-style apartments with ground-level private entry make it easy to—ahem—let the dogs out—cue Baha Men. The community has a pet playground and bathing area, plus parks and trails within walking distance. And to control pet waste on-site, this property uses a unique Doggie DNA program. Oakdale, springsapartments.com

For the Out-and-About-ers

You prefer butterflying about town over cozying up with a good Netflix binge, your Friday nights are rarely close to home, and you’re the in-the-know pal that everyone loves to dine and dish with. These apartments prioritize location—from great shops to walking-distance patios and instant caffeination—because what your home rubs elbows with is equally important as what’s inside.

Though west-siders often don’t give the east side enough credit, St. Paul has all the same bragging right as Minneapolis: tasty bites, farmers’ markets, bikeable riverfronts, and local boutiques to boot. The Scenic takes it all in from the south side of the river, across from the hustle and bustle of St. Paul’s downtown core and Lowertown, with its arguably-more-fun baseball stadium; green space galore; and enviable east-side bites, such as Saint Dinette, The Buttered Tin, and Meritage. This eye-candy community is bolstered with smart-home tech, a riverfront view of Raspberry Island, and a midcentury speakeasy–esque lounge overlooking the Wabasha Street Bridge and city skyline. St. Paul, lifeatthescenic.com

Shifting our gaze to the left a little, The Mezz, new to the West Lake Quarter fam, is glitzing up the west side of Uptown. In this angular little lakeside neighborhood, Crisp and Green, Punch Pizza, Taberna’s tacos and margs, and Rustica’s addicting chocolate chip cookies say you don’t even need a kitchen—while the new building’s poolside cabanas, hot tub, bocce ball court, game lawn, and outdoor movie lounge say you never have to leave. Just add PTO. Mpls., themezzatwlq.com

× Expand Photo courtesy of Steven Scott Management the-mezz Alfresco at The Mezz at West Lake Quarter

In the inferno of all burbs, Volo at Texa Tonka is at the center of the St. Louis Park allure. This new kid moved in down the block from Texa-Tonka temptations like Revival’s crunchy-but-tender fried chicken, Angel Food’s size-of-your-face donuts, and line-wait-worthy Wok in the Park. Survey the area eats from the building’s rooftop terrace and lounge. (Psst, high-speed internet is included here!) St. Louis Park, voloattexatonka.com

Marketplace and Main perches over Mainstreet in Hopkins, St. Louis Park’s quieter (but equally cool!) sibling. The city’s central artery is lined with indie shops, eateries, and drinkeries,

Rendering courtesy of Quadriga Ventures france-50 Tall, dark, handsome—this is the vision for France 50’s façade when it opens in 2024.

such as Mill City Sound (dishing out groovy records), A to Z Creamery, Amy’s Cupcake Shoppe, The Vine Room, and Bear Cave Brewing. Jaunt down to Cream and Amber, a bookstore-slash-coffee shop, for all the Rory Gilmore vibes you can handle. Hopkins, marketplaceandmainapts.com

Breaking ground this fall and opening late 2024, France 50 is putting up a five-story, 49-unit looker on the golden ground near 50th & France. Of course, the apartments will be fresh and sparkly-new, but more importantly, your sneakers can hit the pavement over to Basecamp Fitness for a sweat, or you can click your block heels to Mr. Paul’s Supper Club and Bojae’s Wine Bar. Up your gifting game with oodles of shops at your fingertips—Anthropologie, Evereve, Stranger and Co., and Coccinella top our list. Edina, france50.com

If arm’s length isn’t close enough, make moves to Nolan Mains Residences, the luxe apartments crowning the popular posh dining and shopping complex at 50th & France. Grabbing brunch at The Lynhall’s second locale is almost as easy as walking to your kitchen. The residence’s spa setup is calling you home with a sauna and separate-gender steam showers. Cap your night at the building’s lounge, complete with a golf simulator, antique bar, card table, and liquor locker. Edina, nolanmains.com

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Nolan Mains Residences nolan-mains Psst, we’re jealous of the dog wash at Nolan Mains Residences. × 2 of 2 Expand nolan-mains-sunroom The sunroom at Nolan Mains is the ideal balance of indoor and outdoor. Prev Next

With all the dining ops in Nordeast, you may not need that kitchen after all. Hencen, opening this year, is set a few blocks back from cobblestone-clad St. Anthony Main. Cheat on your kitchen at nearby Stray Dog, Masu Sushi, Kramarczuk’s Sausage Co., and—of course—the new riverfront FRGMNT Coffee. For takeout nights, there’s a rooftop terrace with firepits, a dining area, a turf lawn, and a movie screen. The building also sports a sauna, a yoga studio, and studies for taking your WFH outside your apartment. Mpls., hencenmpls.com

The true life of luxury has posted up in Minneapolis at the Four Seasons Privat

Photo courtesy of Cynthia Froid Group four-seasons Bathrooms with skyline views at the Four Seasons Private Residences

e Residences, where 34 lucky owners get to enjoy almost aerial views from the tippy-top floors of the city’s first five-star hotel. Condo-ers get access to all hotel amenities (spa, indoor and outdoor pools, terrace—yes, please!). Gavin Kaysen’s brainchild Mara sits on the ground floor, buddying up with more-casual Socca Café on the skyway level. Mpls., mplsprivateresidences.com

Living at The Luxe is the closest thing to living at the mall—no department store camping involved. Across the street from Ridgedale’s plethora of shop-ortunities, these fancy flats have a pond-facing terrace with a firepit and bocce ball court. A fitness center, Pilates studio, and yoga-barre studio put new Lulus to the test. Minnetonka, livetheluxeridgedale.com

For the Downsizers

You’re still on the climb, and these empty-nest years are the prime time to maximize your days and soak in the fun. Say sayonara to lawn care and gutter cleaning at these age-restricted communities, ranging from 55- to 63-plus. This is what it feels like to live your best life.

Avidor’s two metro locations level up your at-home living with ample amenities and services that your previous homes haven’t had: pool, hot tub, fitness center, yoga studio, pet wash, and concierge service for reservations and transportation coordination. And new friends are waiting for you at happy hours, resident events, and continental breakfast. The Edina residence is a stone’s throw from Edina Country Club and 50th & France’s shopping and dining haven, while the Minnetonka community cuddles up to Ridgedale Center’s basket of shopping and dining—plus the surrounding conveniences, such as Breadsmith (fresh-baked goodie, anyone?), Target, and Lunds and Byerlys. Edina, Minnetonka, avidorliving.com

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greystar avidor The expansive clubroom at Avidor

OK, the town of Corcoran maybe wasn’t on your radar, but Bellwether changes the game. An age-restricted community of newly constructed single-family homes centers around indoor and outdoor pools, pickleball courts, bocce ball courts, and a fitness center, among other amenities. A jaunt from Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove, this community offers resort-style living in single-family homes—just without all the yuck of independent ownership. Corcoran, delwebb.com

Downsizing allows the focus to shift toward hobbies and passions, and Adelwood, the newest resort-style communit

Photo courtesy of Del Webb adelwood The billiards room at Adelwood ‘s clubhouse

y in developer Del Webb’s local lineup, fuels your fun side with a craft room, a fitness center, a swimming pool, pickleball and bocce ball courts, and an activity lawn and covered outdoor living space, plus walking trails and proximity to downtown Chaska, where Tommy’s Malt Shop can conjure all the nostalgia with one little sip. Chaska, delwebb.com

With coffee and wine bars, golf simulators, pickleball courts, billiards rooms, pools, and rooftop lounges, Risor is ready to unpack your best life. This line of modern apartment-style 55-plus communities has five brand-new locations around the Twin Cities. Maple Grove and Bloomington are opening this summer, while St. Louis Park opens later this year and Blaine will be ready in early 2024. Apple Valley, Blaine, Bloomington, Maple Grove, St. Louis Park, liveatrisor.com

× Expand Photo courtesy of Roers Companies risor The golf simulation room at Risor St. Louis Park, opening this fall

This article originally appeared in the July 2023 issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine.

Print Advertisers

Twist Interior Design, Minneapolis, twistinterior.com

Twin Cities Closet Co., Minneapolis, tcclosets.com

Trillium Woods, Plymouth, trilliumwoodslcs.com

Waterbury House, Minneapolis, waterburyhousempls.com

Slater Realty Group - Jim Slater, Prior Lake, slaterrealtygroup.com

The Doran Group, Minneapolis, thedorangroupus.com

Hill Farm Condominiums, LLC, North Oaks, hillfarmcondos.com

Timberland Partners – Paravel, Eden Prairie, paraveledenprairie.com

Four Seasons Private Residences, Minneapolis, fourseasons.com

The Luxe Apartments/Rotenberg Companies/Emerald Homes, Minnetonka, livetheluxeridgedale.com