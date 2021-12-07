Lofty Dreams: Apartment Living for Every Lifestyle

This feature was written by Studio MSP writers. While some of our advertisers were sourced, no advertiser paid to be included.

× Expand Photo courtesy of City Club Apartments City Club Apartments CBD Minneapolis Resort-like rooftop bliss at City Club CBD Minneapolis

For the About-Towners

You’re the goer, the doer, the picture taker, the adventure maker. You need a home base at the center of hot shops, restaurants, and Insta-worthy shots.

Walking distance from Young Joni’s artisan slices, Dangerous Man’s perilously good brews, Kieran’s Kitchen’s fancy café sammies, and the ultra-hipster Northrup King art studios, The Julia towers on the edge of Northeast Minneapolis. But who wants to go out when the lobby’s cozy fireside lounge beckons, with its mod plaid and leather? Plus, a rooftop deck, a street-side patio, and a communal living room with shuffleboard and hand-painted wallpaper by local duo She She. juliampls.com

Photo courtesy of Solhem Gibson Gibson’s punchy modern décor

Gibson, brother of nearby Julia, has a clean, modern aesthetic that anchors the corner of 7th and Central. Trippy wall coverings cloak the newly opened residence’s common areas—juxtaposed with polished concrete and hardwood floors. Floral wallpaper in the library answers the call for originality, and bold patterns meet wood grain throughout. Brownie points for delicious positioning: near The Herbivorous Butcher, Stray Dog’s big burger lineup, the temptations of Glam Doll Donuts, and drinkables like Bauhaus Brew Labs and Spyhouse Coffee. gibsonmpls.com

On the eastern bluffs of the Miss in hot-hot Prospect Park, 22 On The River is ripe with strolling and cycling opportunities with views that you just don’t get from the other side of the river. Enjoy the suite life with complimentary continental breakfast and happy hour in the clubroom. Life at 22 is all fun and games with its theater room, game room (pool table, y’all!), and a rooftop terrace with bocce ball. 22ontheriver.com

Photo courtesy of Ryan Companies Eleven The chef's kitchen at Eleven

If you’ve ever wanted a taste of the high life, Eleven is your chance. The Art Deco building’s half-floor and full-floor homes have heated outdoor living rooms. The posh high-rise is surrounded by the Mill District’s network of theaters and restaurants (Farmers Kitchen and Bar coming soon). Don’t forget the nearby entertainment and sports venues beckoning us back. elevenontheriver.com

In the textured Mill District, 12-story Encore has multilevel townhomes overlooking the Mississippi. Because they know you’re a busy bee, the concierge service can make dinner reservations, find hot tix for your rebounding social calendar, keep your green babies hydrated, and take care of dry-cleaning and gift wrapping (we want these folks on our team). mplsencore.com

At 1st and 1st, The Archive borders the North Loop and blossoming Gateway District, neighboring the likes of D.NOLO, MartinPatrick3, West Elm, and the new Allbirds. Savor edible accessibility to the max with all the coffee, bagels, pizza, seafood, etc. your heart desires within crazy-walkable Nolo. For reaching the rest of the city: The Cedar Lake Trail runs two blocks away. archivempls.com

In the heart of still-buzzing Uptown, Gray Fox Coffee opened this year in the lobby of Daymark and offers smile-inducing latté art (yes, they do foxes). The ground-level courtyard is illuminated with ambience thanks to string lights. And when the cold rolls in, there’s an ice rink for residents and their guests. Call it a Hallmark movie. daymarkuptown.com

Named after the hardware store that used to stand at the corner of Lyndale and 26th, Rex26 has retro hygge vibes mastered, from the plaid sofa in the lobby fireside lounge to the cozy library room, rooftop deck, and a west-facing terrace with unobstructed sunset views. In true big-city fashion, there’s an Aldi on the ground floor for that forgotten ingredient, and for Sunday brunch or that sudden pastry hankering, French Meadow is right across Lyndale. rex26.com

As we remove the masks and return to something resembling B.C. (before COVID) life, downtown Minneapolis is revving its engine (our first five-star hotel is going up, theaters are illuminating again, Brit’s Pub is back). In the midst, City Club Apartments CBD Minneapolis has a 97 walkabil- ity score and a stack of amenities that might entice you to stay in once in a while. The 17th-story rooftop pool and club offer panoramic views of Minneapolis and a resort feel. An out- door kitchen and firepit make for easy entertaining, and co-working spaces support the WFH-hybrid moment. cityclubapartments.com

In its multifunction glory, Vintage on Selby is above Whole Foods in St. Paul. And the shops at Selby and Snelling are ready to up your last-minute gifting game. vintageonselbyapts.com

We are indeed sister cities, but St. Paul sometimes gets the middle-child treatment. Rest assured, the eastern metropolis has just as much to offer. From The Jax in Lowertown, it’s a quick jaunt to Mears Park, CHS Field, the farmers’ market, and a multitude of dining options (hello, Buttered Tin). Though it’s in a storied building, don’t think it compromises on modern digs: whitewashed brick, windows up the wazoo, and geometric black-and- white bathroom tile. Common spaces are splashed with art. jaxstpaul.com

For the Flavor-Finders

Your ideal Friday night is finding a new place for takeout or a fun patio with an intriguing list of apps. You’ve come to the right place. These high-rise homes rub shoulders with some of the hottest new names and tried-and-trues of the local food scene.

The design vibes at Tūla are all about chic pattern play: a community room with floral-print benches, punchy pink chairs, and a French café–feel tile floor; a street-level sitting room with wood- panel walls and monochrome chairs. Sooki and Mimi just opened next to this artsy Uptown spot. tulampls.com

Perched above Saint Dinette in a storied St. Paul building, Rayette Lofts is industrial-style with polished concrete floors and ebony cabinets, plus art galleries in the elevator areas. rayettelofts.com

About to become the “it” ’hood east of the river, Prospect Park has in its corner: Surly (reopening its taproom), newly opened Malcolm Yards Market, and O’Shaughnessy Distilling, pouring this summer. 22 On The River is within smelling distance of all the new flavors heating up the area. 22ontheriver.com

LH44’s 36-unit building cuddles Lake Harriet and rubs elbows with the Linden Hills lineup of tasty treasures like Martina, Tilia, recently opened Rosalia, and cone institution Sebastian Joe’s. lh44mpls.com

NordHaus straddles Northeast and St. Anthony Main’s cobblestone streets. Kitty-corner from the modern rise, find newly opened Stepchld’s town-talk burger, brunchy goods, and plant-filled atmosphere. livenordhaus.com

For the Fitness Fiends

You’re the yoga mat–toting, sneaker-sporting, I’d-rather-bike-than- drive type. You (usually) always hit your lofty step goal. These fit-focused communities offer everything from cycling and yoga to saunas and putting greens.

Pedal pushers, we see you: Expo is connected to Minneapolis’s extensive bike path network and has indoor parking for more than 300 two-wheelers. Less about logging miles? Try your swing at the putting green. The rooftop has lawn games, and the lounge has shuffleboard and table tennis (we call this fun fitness). expompls.com

The Mill District is ready-made for strolling, jogging, and cycling. At the center, Encore brings its own set of sweat-ready amenities: a fitness center with Peloton bikes and an indoor group fitness studio connected to the outdoor yoga deck (sun salutations for real). mplsencore.com

Bid your gym membership adieu at NordHaus. The Northeast-er’s comprehensive fitness approach includes spaces for yoga, spin, cardio, and CrossFit. Bonus: Studio ME Fitness relocated to the ground level this summer. For a healthy dose of Vitamin D, hit up the one-acre pool deck and year-round hot tub (a Minny tradition in frigid temps). livenordhaus.com

Though walkability = fitness for many, downtown Minneapolis’s Marquette Place takes the health slant in-house. Right off Nicollet Mall and skyway connected, the 35-story complex has a fitness center with all the bells and whistles: health club–style locker rooms with showers and saunas, an indoor pool and spa, and complimentary exercise classes. For sunny days ahead, tennis and sport courts, a jogging track, a nine-hole putting green, and a rooftop sundeck answer the call. marquetteplace.com

Yogis, put those messy buns and leggings to good use at the YogaFit studio opening on the ground floor of Uptown’s new Daymark. daymarkuptown.com

Though more sprawling, the ’burbs shouldn’t be ruled out for fitness-friendly lifestyles. Aria Edina is decked out for sweat: a rooftop terrace, outdoor pool, bocce ball court, and putting green. The all-season spa and sauna heat things up in icy months. ariaedina.com

Brooklyn Park’s 610 West has a fitness center with yoga and cycling gear, an indoor pool, and a dry cedar sauna. The campus also sports bocce ball courts, a putting green, and a sports simulator (salvation on Mother Nature’s indecisive days). We count the foosball table, air hockey, and pool table as fitness amenities too—sportsball with your arms. 610west.com

For Some Puppy Lovin'

Your family includes a four-legged friend, and they’re a constant companion. Lucky for you, fur parent, these spots are Fido-friendly.

The Julia embraces all pets with its open policy. And you better believe there are many furry friends to be made at the thicket of neighboring Northeast breweries. juliampls.com

Talk about living the high life: Expo’s pet park is on the 25th floor (woof-top!), with warming lounges for pet owners and an indoor run for pets. expompls.com

Vintage on Selby steps up animal athleticism with agility equipment in its dog park. vintageonselbyapts.com

For the Outsiders

We’re not saying you’re a treehugger, but you’d rather be on the patio. Walkability doesn’t mean nearby shops and restaurants (though that’s a bonus!)—it’s park path connectivity and access to lakes. You’re all about al fresco amenities.

Looking out on Bde Maka Ska from The Lakes Residences, it’s hard to ignore the lure of the lake and its outdoorsy ops. Steep in sunlight on the loungey terrace with a bar, pool, and cabanas. thelakesresidences.com

When half the year is covered in white, icy goodness, it pays to bring a little outdoors in. Boutique Mill District building OX-OP does just that with its tree-laden lobby (and free WiFi)—we’d WFH here. oxopmpls.com

Photo courtesy of Solhem Lucille Lucille's rooftop theater

New Kids on the Block

Meet the new neighbors. A few years ago, we were flocking to the North Loop for its oodles of local shops and restaurants and the city vibes with a touch of history. Of course, we still have heart eyes for Nolo, but we’re also seeing Northeast Minneapolis take off for its array of artsy spots, delish dining, and every brewery, like, ever. Opened this spring, Lucille is the spunky, slightly boho younger sister of adjacent Julia. She has a rooftop deck and open-air movie setup, a yoga studio with a barre, and a modern pub space with quartz countertops and an indigo backsplash. lucillempls.com

Lumos, opening this month, invites posting up for a WFH day with a coffee bar (we’re talking an espresso machine here) and co-working space with vintage-cool lighting. The homes sport herringbone-pattern tile in the kitchen backsplash, soft-close cabinets and wood floors throughout (say goodbye to other people’s carpet). Plus, right out the door, Isles Bun and Coffee has rolls and java waiting. lumosnoxapartments.com

This article originally appeared in the July issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine.