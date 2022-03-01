×

Patti Wagner

Designer Patti Wagner knows a thing or two about rentals. Not only are she and her husband, Brian, landlords for nine units in the Twin Cities, but when she and her family immigrated to the U.S. from Laos when she was a kid, they spent years hopping from rental to rental, unable to afford a house but willing to do anything to make rentals feel like home. This renter/landlord know-how makes Wagner the perfect host of Rentfluencer, an HGTV web/IGTV series in which Wagner remakes a room in a local renter’s home—in just one day—using renter-friendly hacks like swapping out ceiling light fixtures, adding peel-and-stick wallpaper, and transforming furniture using new paint and drawer pulls so even a temporary lease can feel personal. “It’s a short and sweet makeover show for renters that could also translate to homeowners who are looking for budget-friendly design ideas,” Wagner says. “I was able to empathize with both parties—respecting the homeowners’ properties while creating a space that their renters would love and feel at home in.” The six-episode series (each one around 10 minutes) is available on hgtv.com and @hgtv on Instagram. —M.B.