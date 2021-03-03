Leslie Barlow Is Painting This Moment in Time

× Expand Portrait by Bill Phelps Leslie Barlow Barlow poses with a painting she created Barlow poses with a painting she created for the ACLU-MN’s voting campaign.

The early stages of quarantine zapped Leslie Barlow’s creativity. She was used to throwing herself into the classes she teaches at the University of Minnesota, her work at Studio 400 (a program she runs with Public Functionary that connects underserved artists with studio space and resources), and her own art. But, like many, she hit a wall and had to reframe her classes and expectations. As a way to inch back into painting, she started surreptitiously taking screenshots of her friends while they Zoomed and painting their portraits after the calls. “It was hard to focus on any one thing for a long period of time,” Barlow says. “Portraits were the antidote to that—I was able to focus on making a painting in a very short amount of time and feel like I had completed something.”

The series, called Portraits during a Pandemic, cracked open the door to creativity. From there, she and her partner, Ryan Stopera (a photographer), created a quarantine-themed zine called Connection Unstable as a scrapbook of COVID during spring. It included the Zoom portraits, Stopera’s photos, interviews, and social media posts capturing our collective anxiety and loneliness. Barlow and Stopera posted it online a week before George Floyd’s murder. “It really is like a time capsule, because it doesn’t mention anything about police brutality or uprising or anything that was happening in Minneapolis,” she says.

After the murder—and a few days of protesting around 38th and Chicago, Barlow’s own neighborhood—she was looped into a group text with other artists (many BIPOC or LGBTQ) about painting murals on buildings and plywood around the Cities. “We’re storytellers,” Barlow says. “We have these tools that we can use to contribute to the movement and to honor what was happening here.”

× Expand Courtesy Leslie Barlow portrait of African American in chair. A portrait from her series on race and identity.

The group text transformed into a decentralized organization called Creatives After Curfew, and after painting at least 50 murals in June and July, they stuck together. They’re transitioning to indoor projects and commissioned works—including an early project for Seward Co-Op.

Now, Barlow is dipping into her own projects again and will be featured in a solo show at Mia this spring: Within, Between, and Beyond. The exhibit showcases life-sized paintings and stories of people who identify as Black, mixed race, multiracial, multicultural, and/or transracial adoptees. “It’s going to be an entire gallery space dedicated to celebrating and centering these kinds of images,” she says. “Oil paintings, for so long, ignored that kind of representation, especially in museums.”

As a BIPOC artist herself, Barlow knows what seeing a show like this would have meant to her as a child—and hopes to give others a feeling of belonging in a space where they may have felt ignored before. “That’s who I make my art for,” she says. lesliebarlowartist.com