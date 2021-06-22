× Expand Photographs by Spacecrafting Outside living space with fireplace and TV Decked Out: Sun cover was important to the homeowners, so Heather Sweeney and the Mom’s Design Build team designed landscaping and patio furniture with shade in mind. A collapsible, tiltable Tuuci umbrella covers the sitting area nicely (and creates enough shade to use a laptop while working from home). The deck itself is made of ipe, a tropical hardwood, that will patina into a soft gray color over time. “It’s really pretty and dense,” Sweeney says. “It’s not like cedar—you won’t get splinters from it.” Easy storage underneath holds cushions on rainy or windy days—and paddleboards and water toys that need to stay close to the beach.

Owning private waterfront property is a long-sought dream for most Minnesotans. It certainly was for one Lakeville family—until they snapped up land on Lake Marion, complete with its own beach, and made their dream a reality.

The homeowners worked with Heather Sweeney, a senior designer at Mom’s Design Build, to maximize their outdoor space by creating a dreamy deck and private beach area to make the new construction feel like home—and allow the family, which has two high school–age sons, to grill, kayak, paddleboard, and make memories together. “It’s a different mindset when you live on the water,” Sweeney says.

Not big entertainers, the homeowners didn’t need seating areas for large groups. Instead, they planned to use the spaces for frequent family dinners, relaxed hangouts, and alfresco work-from-home days, so the Mom’s team designed cozy, intimate spaces with comfortable chairs and sofas, a huge gas fireplace, and a thoughtfully placed umbrella—plus an outdoor TV that can withstand the elements.

A granite retaining wall; rows of honeysuckle, hydrangeas, tulips, and other perennials and shrubs; and timber steps lead to the hardwood deck outdoor oasis and separate it from the rest of the world—signaling a trend the Mom’s team has seen in the last few years. “More and more people are gravitating toward developing their landscape beyond patios and plantings,” says Sweeney. “People are looking for a draw to get out there.”

“The mix of materials here isn’t for everybody, but I think it makes it interesting.” —Heather Sweeney, Mom’s Design Build

× 1 of 5 Expand outdoor fireplace with TV on the mantle Cozy Comfort: The homeowners reused almost all of the patio furniture from their previous home. The gas fireplace, surrounded by Fond du Lac stone and activated by a switch, is large enough to provide plenty of heat during cooler days and evenings. The outdoor TV is durable enough to stay outside during rain showers. “And the color is a lot brighter, so you can see the screen if the sun hits it,” Sweeney says, adding that most people do bring outdoor TVs indoors during the winter. × 2 of 5 Expand Sandstone and bluestone walkway Walk This Way: A Greydon sandstone-and-bluestone walkway separates the house from the rest of the outdoor space. “We wanted to do something different,” Sweeney says. “It’s a little more modern.” A triple adonidia palm tree, potted near the house, will survive during the winter months if the homeowners cart it inside. × 3 of 5 Expand view from the beach of the lake home Life’s a Beach: One of the big draws to this lot was its private beach. The Fond du Lac stone and gray granite used closer to the house are echoed here in a smaller retaining wall. “They wanted a beach area where they could easily get in and out of the water,” Sweeney says. “We incorporated one of the bigger stone pieces by one of the Adirondack chairs, where they could sit down, blow up their lake toys, and not necessarily have to have furniture down there”—maintaining a natural, unfussy feel. × 4 of 5 Expand view of the outdoor living space from above Grilled to Perfection: “One of the homeowners is a big griller,” Sweeney says. They installed a 36-inch Lynx grill, a storage drawer for grilling tools, and a trash can below hardy granite countertops. “They didn’t necessarily want a full-on outdoor kitchen with appliances,” Sweeney explains. “So we wanted to give them a place that would give a lot of counter space and surface to work on.” × 5 of 5 Expand Rendering by Mom’s Design Build Landscaping blueprint Rooted in Beauty: Since the homeowners didn’t want gardening duties to take over their summers, Sweeney and team selected lower-maintenance plants—“as low-maintenance as you can get,” she says. “It’s a lot of big rows of the same types of plants.” Shrubs and decorative perennials, many in a purple-and-white color scheme, decorate the hillside and beach area. Prev Next

Landscape Design: Heather Sweeney, Mom’s Design Build, 12275 Weckman Rd., Shakopee, 952-277-6667, momsdesignbuild.com