Lake Cottage Style

× Expand Photos by Joe Paetzel/landschute Craftsman bungalow

With more than 100 homes and cottages around Lake Minnetonka to his name, architect Jon Monson and his Excelsior design-build company, Landschute, have become an authority on vintage lake style. For him, natural materials and classic details reign—and relate to how Lake Minnetonka was originally developed as a recreational escape. “People like the idea of living where they feel like they are on a permanent vacation,” he says. We asked him what elements make the style tick.

Storybook style

Cape Cod, gambrel, and Craftsman styles are the truest to Minnesota’s lake architecture roots, Monson says, and of the three, Craftsman is generally seen as the most rustic. “It was fairly common in the development of the northern Minnesota lake-cabin style,” he says. “The lower-pitch roof was easy to build, and the exposed rafter tails gave it a more informal but very characterful look.” All three styles lend themselves to a smaller scale. “We gravitate toward the less massive and more intimate,” Monson says. “It’s warmer and friendlier.”

× Expand Photo by Hayley Stoen double gambrel

Vintage materials and colors

Wood lap siding (seen in the white house, above, and green bungalow, top left) leans more formal than cedar shingle siding (shown in the gambrel house, above, top) treated with an oil or stain, which lets the wood grain show. Often the homes are painted white, brown, or green, the “golden era on the lake” colors, Monson says.

× Expand Photo by Karen Melvin white clapboard cottage

Windows with character

Historically, double-hung windows were the more common choice because they were, and still are, the most practical: They provide better ventilation. Divided light windows were more common because small panes were more affordable than larger ones. Original glass may look “wavy,” which means it was made with a 100-year-old technique of “poured” glass, which is no longer made.