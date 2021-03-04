Q&A: Kristine Anderson of PKA Architecture

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Kristine Anderson in her midcentury modern home Kristine Anderson in her midcentury modern home with one of her two corgis, Murphy, making an elusive appearance.

The first thing that might strike you when you meet Kristine Anderson is her infectious laugh. That and her warm smile. In fact, it’s her approachability that, in a way, belies her whip-smart designs and serious creative solutions that have defined her work at PKA Architecture in Minneapolis, where she’s been part of the firm for nearly 12 years. In her most recent role as managing principal, Anderson represents the “A” in PKA. We wanted to know more about Anderson—notably, what she’s up to when she’s not at the drafting table. Here’s some of what she shared.

Tell us about your own home.

It’s a 1960 midcentury house located west of the Twin Cities. It has an open floorplan and vaulted cedar ceilings with beams, and it’s where I live with my husband, Tom, and two Pembroke corgis, Murphy and Bailey.

How do you describe your personal design aesthetic?

Quiet and modern, intentional, infused with warm, timeless materials.

In addition to designing custom homes, lofts, cabins, and boutique commercial projects, you are also a painter.

I like to work on my art when I’m in my art studio up north. I work in various mediums, but mostly oils and watercolors, and the focus of my art varies from abstract organics and landscapes to urban and rural stills to light and form studies.

In the time of COVID, what are some of the things you’re watching, reading, or listening to?

More sketching on my iPad, reading books—Think Big, Act Small and This Immeasurable Place. For podcasts, it’s This American Life, The All New Dennis Miller Option, and Crime Junkie.

I already know two things you can’t live without, but what are some others in addition to the corgis?

The hubster! Also music, wontons, coffee, guitars (all of them), my traveling watercolor set, sketchbook, Fresh Sugar lip balm, and paella weekends with friends.

Editor’s Note: Not long after this interview, architect Lars Peterssen, co-founder of PKA, passed away. In addition to losing her friend, Anderson lost a trusted colleague: “He cultivated a work culture that allowed all to develop and be creative in the design process,” Anderson says. “He treated everyone the way one would treat their family, with support and care.”