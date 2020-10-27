Meet the Plant Concierge: Shayla Owodunni

× Expand Photos courtesy Shayla Owodunni Shayla Owodunni with her plants

We’re green with envy over Shayla Owodunni’s (@theplantpenthouse) talent for breathing life into interior spaces. The Lakeville native runs a management consulting firm by day and a lifestyle blog, The Plant Penthouse, and an interior styling concierge service, Penthouse Concepts, as side hustles. On her blog, she shares tips for flexing a green thumb (trust her, she currently tends to more than 80 plants!) and design and style inspiration from her eclectic Northeast Minneapolis condo—a literal concrete jungle.

You call yourself a plant concierge. What do you mean by that?

In the usual sense of the role, a concierge is on the scene for guests to curate service excellence. Whether they are providing knowledgeable suggestions based on need or interest or preparing customized arrangements, a concierge is there to make each interaction feel like home, only elevated. Within the blogging walls of The Plant Penthouse, I’m here to enrich and breathe life into spaces with intentionality, longevity, and style. My services can be tailored to the client’s need—style consults, discussing plant care and styling recommendations, guided plant shopping, or full interior styling where I’m entrusted to do the scouting, shopping, and staging.

× Expand Shayla Owodunni's condo Stylist Shayla Owodunni greens up her Minneapolis condo with dozens of plant “residents.”

What’s behind your plant obsession?

I’ve always had a love of styling and design, but I haven’t always been a plant enthusiast. Though I grew up with plant-loving parents, it wasn’t until an apartment move and a re-introduction to plants by my friend that a true zeal for plant parenting took root. My first plant purchase stemmed from a desire to decorate within the strict parameters of Seattle apartment living and has since blossomed into a hobby I never predicted.

How would you describe your signature style? What inspires you?

Eccentric meets global bazaar. I am forever inspired by travel and the colorful vibrancy of my Nigerian heritage. In 2019, I spent time in Southeast Asia and wanted to infuse the same energy I felt in Thailand and Bali into my condo (which definitely carries me through the cold Minnesota days).

Let’s talk about your loft and how you approach décor.

My condo has a very industrial vibe, so when I was first dreaming up a plan for my space, I wanted to copy and paste the modern, minimalist styling in design magazines. I’ve since abandoned the inauthentic and been reunited with what represents me: eclectic color, pattern, travel, and a teaspoon of the unexpected (like my pink canopy bed from Room & Board). I shop for signature pieces that embody me. While I love all the color, there is a method to my madness: I decide on vibrant focal points (whether a furniture piece, area rug, or both!) to center my personal style and be used as the vehicle for cohesive flow. While cohesion is important for an open floor plan, I like creating separate spaces with area rugs. My plant collection makes this indoor jungle what it is. I’ve also incorporated a few old-world-style elements for a lived-in, comfortable feel—exactly what you want on vacation.

How can plants transform an interior space?

Aside from their aesthetics, plants serve as living (literally) reminders of growth, patience, and resilience. For interior spaces, they add personality and aid in curating a specific style, based on plant choice, size, placement, and color—all without the need for paint or intensive décor! Even adding one pothos to a counter or bookshelf, or a Monstera deliciosa to an empty corner, has the ability to emanate life to any room.