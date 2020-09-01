Insta Crush: Heather Strommen

× Expand Photo courtesy of Heather Strommen Heather Strommen

Like many creatives, Heather Strommen is a Jill-of-all-trades. Some of you may know her on Instagram as the voice and eye behind @SweetShadyLane, where she serves design inspiration from Mona Bina, her coastal colonial Lake Minnetonka home. She’s also a writer, interior designer, and owner of the Vignette Box, a series of bundled decorative objects curated by Strommen to help others create stylized moments in their homes. Strommen’s latest brainchild? Sweet Shady Lane—Antique Shop, an online marketplace filled with collected, handpicked treasures.

Q: I love your signature Northeast coastal style. What inspires you?

A: I’m a storyteller at heart, so I’m inspired by anything that elicits emotion, like seashells. I’ve collected old shell boxes for years. I’m not too concerned with whether or not they are “in style.” They bring me joy and elevate a room by adding character and charm. I also love a good fabric story, and it can be hard for me to resist a new line of swatches. My favorites include Schumacher, Cowtan & Tout, Lisa Fine, Peter Dunham, Lee Jofa, and Ralph Lauren.

× Expand Flowers at the doorstep

Q: Do you attract clients rooted in the same nautical vibe?

A: I seem to attract clients who want the same traditional feeling that Mona Bina elicits—which is so fun for me. I’m currently working on a living room in Nantucket, and I cannot wait to visit when it’s done.

Q: What are your tips for juxtaposing the old with the new?

A: When people visit Mona Bina, I often hear the words inviting, emotional, and comfortable. The secret to creating an emotional home is to add in the old, the treasured, and the once adored. Antiques elevate the story you are trying to tell. When paired with the store-bought, you’re adding a sense of depth and nostalgia.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Heather Strommen The living room

Q: What items do you look for when antiquing?

A: Side tables, a bamboo chair (to update with a fabric slipcover), old books, lamps, and vintage trinkets—I love setting brass ducks and nautical touches on top of books!

Q: What are your favorite local antique shops?

A: A Rare Bird Antiques, Loft Antiques, and H&B Gallery.

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Heather Strommen Collection of textiles and shells Strommen blends antique treasures and coastal collectibles that tell a story—like seashells—with different textiles and fabrics to elevate Mona Bina, her Lake Minnetonka home.

Q: Any suggestions for giving a space a new personality?

A: The smallest modifications—updating picture frames, moving a lamp from one spot to another, or swapping older pillows for new ones—can create such a significant emotional response to how you see and live in your space. These little transformations ignite creativity, and that is really exciting to me.

Q: How’d you come up with the Vignette Box?

A: A few years ago, while taking a photo for Instagram to highlight the various vignettes around my house, I had a light-bulb moment. I created the boxes for those who may need help accessorizing their homes. The boxes help create an instant design moment—for a mantel, shelf, or side or coffee table. Plus, they make for perfect wedding or birthday gifts!

I just launched a new dining room box. I hope that the simple art of setting a table will provide new opportunities for self-expression.