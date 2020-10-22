Inside Out

1 of 10
Reduce, Reuse, Re-Slab: Ever wonder what happens to those showroom slabs that get a little dinged up? Now they’re becoming new countertops. Select Surfaces carries Cambria’s recycled Brittanicca collection, which features marble-like veining. Select Surfaces, Plymouth and Roseville, selectsurfaces.com
Raise the Roof: Made of ground-up recycled roof and floor tiles, Fantasia’s Dakota collection comes in several colorways. Fantasia Showrooms, IMS, Ste. 102, Mpls., 612-338-5811
High-Tech Hytect: Jasba tiles not only feature an array of customizable options—30 collections in several styles, patterns, and colors—they also have a germ-fighting surface coating called Hytect that’s “easy to clean, breaks down bacteria, and improves the indoor climate,” says Rubble sales associate Lori Anderson. Rubble Tile, 7003 W. Lake St., Ste. 150, Mpls., 952-938-2599
Pop the Cork: Dubbed “nature’s original green floor,” Wicanders cork is made from tree bark harvested every six to nine years, making it a renewable resource. Cork floors also are soft and help buffer sound. Unique Wood Floors, Hopkins and Bloomington, uniquewoodfloor.com
Queen of Quartz: When marble is too high maintenance, quartz provides a similar look that’s nonporous and nonabsorbent, making it easy to disinfect without damage. Cambria’s Sanibel Shoreline collection is made of recycled Cambria slabs. Cambria, multiple metro locations, cambriausa.com
Laminated Love: Manmade laminate surfaces mimic the look and feel of metal, wood, and linen in Plato Woodwork’s new INOVAE 2.0 cabinetry line. Antibacterial agents embedded in the surfaces help reduce the amount of bacteria on the cabinets. Plato Woodwork, 200 SW 3rd St., Plato, 800-328-5924
With the Grain: Could ash be the new white oak? WD Flooring has recently added new ash flooring options to show the beauty of something different. And it packs a design punch without the environmental impact: “We only use lumber cut from sustainably harvesting producers,” executive vice president Joe Verich says. WD Flooring, 515 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., 612-332-9998
Triangle by Fire: Mercury Mosaics, a locally owned tile-making shop in Northeast Minneapolis, is known for its chic colors and fish-scale tiles. The latest launch is a triangle line that’s fit for a kitchen, bathroom, or retail space. And small-batch tile is inherently sustainable, since it’s handmade and designed to last decades. Mercury Mosaics, 1620 Central Ave. NE, Ste. 125, Mpls., 612-236-1646
Worthy Wool: Your feet—and the planet—can appreciate Intersource’s new collection of soft neutral wool carpeting by Dabbieri, one of the only 100 percent all-natural carpets on the market. “This line uses an all-natural glue, no harmful chemicals, and is produced using no oils,” says Intersource founder and CEO Nancy Nelsen-Flom. “Also, the wool is from humane, animal-friendly suppliers.” Intersource, Inc., IMS, Ste. 190, Mpls., 612-377-0499