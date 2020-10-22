Inside Out

×

sitting room

Worthy Wool: Your feet—and the planet—can appreciate Intersource’s new collection of soft neutral wool carpeting by Dabbieri, one of the only 100 percent all-natural carpets on the market. “This line uses an all-natural glue, no harmful chemicals, and is produced using no oils,” says Intersource founder and CEO Nancy Nelsen-Flom. “Also, the wool is from humane, animal-friendly suppliers.” Intersource, Inc., IMS, Ste. 190, Mpls., 612-377-0499